Guggenheim Securities Hires Doron Barness to Expand Equities Franchise

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Doron Barness has joined the firm’s equities leadership team as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Institutional Equity Trading and Sales Trading. Mr. Barness is based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

In his new role, Barness oversees equities trading, sales trading, electronic trading, program trading, ATMs, and derivatives. He is also responsible for shaping and driving Guggenheim’s client strategy across the equities platform, with a focus on deepening institutional client relationships and identifying new opportunities for growth.

Mr. Barness joins Guggenheim with more than 25 years of equities experience. He arrives from Oppenheimer & Co., where he most recently served as a Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Cash Equities Distribution. In his 12 years at Oppenheimer, he held various leadership positions across the Equities division including trading, sales & trading, and institutional sales. Before joining Oppenheimer, Mr. Barness was a Founding Partner at WP Asset Management, and prior to that, he was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, spending 13 years across both Fixed Income and Equity sales and trading.

"We are thrilled to welcome Doron to Guggenheim Securities," said Stefano Natella, Head of Equities at Guggenheim Securities. "His track record with clients and extensive market expertise are best-in-class. Doron will play a pivotal role in driving the strong momentum of the firm’s equities business and in advancing our platform's next phase of strategic growth."

Mr. Barness earned his B.A. from Columbia University.

