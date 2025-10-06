Guggenheim Securities Hires Simeon Siegel to Expand Consumer Equity Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Simeon Siegel will join the firm’s equity research department as a Senior Managing Director and Consumer Equity Research Analyst, where he will focus on covering consumer discretionary companies. Mr. Siegel will commence work at Guggenheim later this month and will be based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

Mr. Siegel will join Guggenheim with approximately 20 years of consumer equity research experience, having most recently served as a Managing Director and Senior Analyst at BMO Capital Markets, where he covered the e-commerce and retail sectors. Prior to BMO Capital Markets, Mr. Siegel served as a research analyst at Nomura Securities and J.P. Morgan, after beginning his career at Goldman Sachs.

Mr. Siegel was named a Top Stock Picker and Top Earnings Estimator by StarMine and a Rising Star of Wall Street by Institutional Investor and Business Insider. He also received numerous industry awards and recognitions from CNBC, the National Retail Federation, and RETHINK Retail, among others.

“We are excited to welcome Simeon to Guggenheim,” said Stefano Natella, Head of Equities at Guggenheim Securities. “Simeon’s creativity and focus on in-depth research combined with his vast experience in the consumer sector will enhance our ability to produce differentiated Equity Research content for our clients. We look forward to his continued success at the firm.”

Mr. Siegel earned his B.A. from Columbia University.

