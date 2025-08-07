Ozak AI Presale Milestone: $1.6 Million Raised with Over 80 Million Tokens Sold





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozak AI has officially surpassed the $1.6 million mark in its presale, capturing strong interest in AI-powered crypto utilities. With over 80 million $OZ tokens already sold in Stage 4 at $0.005 per token, the project is gaining serious traction among crypto investors aiming for 1000% returns before the token launches on major exchanges. The current presale stage is quickly selling out, drawing in both seasoned traders and whale investors alike.

Support from the crypto community continues to grow with Ozak AI’s focus on bridging retail users with tools using machine learning, real-time analytics, and predictive indicators for crypto. By making powerful insights more accessible, Ozak AI positions itself at the center of the next wave of artificial intelligence.

Ozak AI Overview: What Makes OZ Unique?

Ozak AI brings together artificial intelligence and trading technology to create a comprehensive ecosystem of insights and execution-ready market signals. The platform delivers real-time alerts that are hashed on-chain for full transparency and verifiability. Whether users are crypto investors or trading pros, the platform’s core promise is to reduce decision lag and maximize returns.





Its value isn’t limited to hype—Ozak AI has already completed both internal and Certik smart contract audits. It’s also listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, which enhances its discoverability and trust factor. With these foundational pillars in place, Ozak is building credibility even before its exchange debut.

Ozak AI Presale Raised $1.6M

Ozak AI has officially crossed the $1.6 million milestone in its ongoing Ozak AI presale , marking a significant achievement for the project in its early development phase. Currently in Stage 4, the presale has seen over 80 million $OZ tokens sold at $0.005 each, reflecting growing interest from investors who see potential for major upside. The AI-powered trading project has captured attention not only through its tech offering but also through strong word-of-mouth across crypto communities and social platforms.





The impressive fundraising comes as part of Ozak AI’s broader strategy to democratize access to real-time trading intelligence. By offering AI-driven insights for crypto in a plug-and-play format, the project appeals to both traders and seasoned pros.

Events, Partnerships, and Expanding Ecosystem

Crypto enthusiasts watching Ozak AI have noticed something big: the project is moving fast with multiple updates, high-profile partnerships, and events. These include engaging roadshows, ecosystem mixers, and strategic announcements designed to rally community support and strengthen its real-world presence.

In Vietnam, Ozak AI recently hosted the GM Vietnam weekend , a two-day community activation featuring the neon-lit Sundown Signals mixer and a high-energy Roadshow Brunch powered by signature cocktails and Vietnamese cà phê. The events saw strong attendance from developers, investors, and KOLs, including support from partners like Manta Network, BD Ventures, and SoulsLabs. These aren’t just marketing gimmicks—they show Ozak’s commitment to community-first crypto building.

Strategic Collaboration: Ozak AI x SINT

Ozak AI has entered into a promising collaboration with SINT, an AI infrastructure provider positioning itself as a “one-click AI upgrade” for Web2 and Web3 apps. This partnership stands out due to how seamlessly their technologies complement each other—Ozak provides fast, high-quality market signals, while SINT powers autonomous AI agents that execute tasks based on voice or text commands.

SINT’s infrastructure includes voice-ready bots that can monitor portfolios, place trades, and moderate communities—all without the need for code. With over 60,000 users and more than 4,500 daily agent interactions, the platform has already generated $320,000 in revenue within three months. Its SDK and white-label toolkit allow other platforms to integrate these agents into mobile apps or browser extensions with minimal development.

Ozak AI x SINT—Why This Partnership Matters?

Crypto automation gets a boost when real-time signals meet hands-free execution. That’s what makes the Ozak AI and SINT partnership particularly exciting. Ozak compresses information latency—getting you the right data fast—while SINT reduces friction by executing trades and tasks with minimal user input. It’s a powerful combination that closes the gap between market opportunity and action.

Both projects also share a commitment to accessibility. While Ozak focuses on simplifying data intelligence, SINT works on making smart contracts and on-chain activity approachable through voice and intuitive interfaces. Together, they’re building a more user-centric financial layer—one where speed and autonomy coexist.





Furthermore, with $1.6 million raised, 80 million tokens sold, and strategic partnerships forming, Ozak AI is more than just another AI presale—it’s becoming a force in the next wave of intelligent crypto investing. Whether users are here for the tech, the upside, or the community, one thing is clear: Ozak AI isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

About Ozak AI

Ozak AI is a blockchain-based crypto project that provides an innovative platform that focuses on predictive AI and advanced data analytics for financial markets. Through machine learning algorithms and decentralized community technologies, Ozak AI enables real-time, accurate, and actionable insights to help crypto lovers and corporations make the perfect choices.

For more, visit

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Twitter: https://x.com/ozakagi

