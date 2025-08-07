Questex’s FNTV in Partnership with Fierce Network Research to Release Groundbreaking Report: “Beyond Wi-Fi: 5G’s Rise to Wireless Dominance”

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s FNTV in partnership with Fierce Network Research is set to unveil the groundbreaking new report “Beyond Wi-Fi: 5G’s Rise to Wireless Dominance.” The report showcases the dramatic reshaping of the future of global networks across enterprise, industry, and consumer markets.

The comprehensive study explores the evolution of cellular technology, its unparalleled potential as a socio-economic force multiplier, and the ongoing shift away from Wi-Fi’s local area network dominance.

Stephen M. Saunders, MBE, Chief Satirist of FNTV, is an industry veteran with a storied career spanning publishing, trade media, and technology analysis. He has been recognized by Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to the communications industry over the last three decades. His distinctive voice combines deep expertise with unflinching analysis, illuminating the pathways to the future of communications technology. Saunders argues, “After a rocky start fuelled by misconceptions and industry ineptitude, 5G’s superior security, reliability, and integration with AI/IoT and cloud will lead to a unified communication infrastructure—ultimately ousting Wi-Fi in both enterprise and industrial settings.”

Key Highlights of the Report Include:

The Case for 5G as the Next-Generation Network Standard: Outlines how private 5G networks are transforming heavy industries like transportation and manufacturing with ultra-reliable, secure connectivity, and supporting the next industrial revolution.

Outlines how private 5G networks are transforming heavy industries like transportation and manufacturing with ultra-reliable, secure connectivity, and supporting the next industrial revolution. Industry and Consumer Outlook: Details how 5G’s capabilities will also extend into consumer markets, with fixed wireless access (FWA) providing scalable, cost-effective alternatives to fiber, and seamless, global high-speed connectivity becoming the new norm.

Details how 5G’s capabilities will also extend into consumer markets, with fixed wireless access (FWA) providing scalable, cost-effective alternatives to fiber, and seamless, global high-speed connectivity becoming the new norm. Competitive and Regulatory Landscape: Analyzes the complex private 5G vendor ecosystem dominated by giants like Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, but also including dozens of emerging startups, and addresses regulatory hurdles and technological complexities that influence adoption.

Analyzes the complex private 5G vendor ecosystem dominated by giants like Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, but also including dozens of emerging startups, and addresses regulatory hurdles and technological complexities that influence adoption. Historical and Technological Context: Revisits industry consolidation patterns and demonstrates how 5G’s evolution mirrors past network standards, precipitating a singular, dominant standard.

Revisits industry consolidation patterns and demonstrates how 5G’s evolution mirrors past network standards, precipitating a singular, dominant standard. Strategic Implications for Industry and Enterprise: Highlights long-term benefits such as reduced total cost of ownership (TCO), streamlined network management, and new value-added services enabled by 5G's ecosystem.





