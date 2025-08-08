Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 31 July 2025 to 6 August 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 31 July 2025 to 6 August 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 41 189 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 31 July 2025 to 6 August 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
31 July 2025Euronext Brussels9 18935.0036.2533.00321 615
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
1 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00036.6637.1035.95293 280
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
4 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00036.2736.4535.95290 160
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
5 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00036.5236.6536.40292 160
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
6 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00036.7136.8536.55293 680
 MTF CBOE
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
Total 41 18936.2037.1033.001 490 895

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 200 shares during the period from 31 July 2025 to 6 August 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 31 July 2025 to 6 August 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
31 July 20252 20033.8434.2533.0074 448
1 August 20251 20033.2636.6036.0039 912
4 August 202580036.1536.2036.0028 920
5 August 202560036.4736.5036.4021 882
6 August 202540036.6536.7036.6014 660
Total5 200   179 822


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
31 July 20252 20035.0036.0034.0077 000
1 August 202560036.5836.9036.2521 948
4 August 202580036.2136.4036.0528 968
5 August 202560036.5336.6036.4021 918
6 August 202540036.7836.8036.7514 712
Total4 600   164 546

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 36 522 shares.

On 6 August 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 374 660 own shares, or 4.51% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

