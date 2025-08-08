Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 31 July 2025 to 6 August 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 31 July 2025 to 6 August 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 41 189 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 31 July 2025 to 6 August 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 31 July 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 189 35.00 36.25 33.00 321 615 MTF CBOE — MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 1 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 36.66 37.10 35.95 293 280 MTF CBOE — MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 4 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 36.27 36.45 35.95 290 160 MTF CBOE — MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 5 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 36.52 36.65 36.40 292 160 MTF CBOE — MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 6 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 36.71 36.85 36.55 293 680 MTF CBOE — — — — — MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — Total 41 189 36.20 37.10 33.00 1 490 895

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 200 shares during the period from 31 July 2025 to 6 August 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 31 July 2025 to 6 August 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 31 July 2025 2 200 33.84 34.25 33.00 74 448 1 August 2025 1 200 33.26 36.60 36.00 39 912 4 August 2025 800 36.15 36.20 36.00 28 920 5 August 2025 600 36.47 36.50 36.40 21 882 6 August 2025 400 36.65 36.70 36.60 14 660 Total 5 200 179 822





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 31 July 2025 2 200 35.00 36.00 34.00 77 000 1 August 2025 600 36.58 36.90 36.25 21 948 4 August 2025 800 36.21 36.40 36.05 28 968 5 August 2025 600 36.53 36.60 36.40 21 918 6 August 2025 400 36.78 36.80 36.75 14 712 Total 4 600 164 546

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 36 522 shares.

On 6 August 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 374 660 own shares, or 4.51% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

