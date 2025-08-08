Agora, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 18, 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leader in conversational AI and real-time engagement technology, will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 after the close of U.S. markets on August 18, 2025. Agora, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 6 p.m. Pacific Time / 9 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event title: Agora, Inc. 2Q 2025 Financial Results

Please visit Agora, Inc.’s investor relations website at https://investor.agora.io on August 18, 2025 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

About Agora, Inc.

Agora, Inc. is the holding company of two independent businesses, Agora and Shengwang.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agora is a pioneer and global leader in conversational AI and Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time conversational AI, video, voice, chat and interactive streaming into their applications.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Shengwang is a pioneer and leading conversational AI and Real-Time Engagement PaaS provider in the China market.

For more information on Agora, please visit: www.agora.io

For more information on Shengwang, please visit: www.shengwang.cn