Multiple Myeloma Market Size to Reach USD 46.94 Billion by 2032 | Immunotherapy, CAR-T, and Precision Medicine Lead Growth – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiple Myeloma Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Multiple Myeloma Market was valued at USD 26.83 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 46.94 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.29% from 2025 to 2032.

The U.S. market, which stood at USD 8.09 billion in 2024, is forecast to reach USD 13.91 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.06%. Growth is being propelled by the rapid adoption of CAR-T therapies, bispecific antibodies, and next-generation proteasome inhibitors, alongside improved early detection through advanced diagnostic platforms.





Get Free Sample Report of the Multiple Myeloma Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3490

Multiple Myeloma Market Overview

Multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells in the bone marrow, remains one of the most challenging hematologic malignancies to treat. Over the past decade, the therapeutic landscape has been transformed by personalized oncology, targeted drug delivery, and immune-based treatments.

The shift from traditional chemotherapy to multi-modal regimens—often combining immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and supportive care—has significantly extended progression-free survival for many patients. In the U.S., expanded insurance coverage, Medicare approvals, and a robust clinical trial ecosystem have accelerated patient access to breakthrough treatments.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Johnson & Johnson Services

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Amgen

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Sanofi

Pfizer

AbbVie

Novartis

Roche

GSK

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Legend Biotech

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Bluebird Bio

Oncopeptides

Genmab

Cellectar Biosciences

Beigene

ImmunoGen and other players.

Segment Analysis

The Immunomodulators Segment Dominates by the Largest Market Share In 2024, While the Anti-CD38 Monoclonal Antibody Segment is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period

The immunomodulators segment led the highest share of the multiple myeloma market in 2024, due to a decades-long history of dominant first-line and maintenance therapies. Data reinforcing the safety profiles of lenalidomide and pomalidomide, oral agents are attractive first-line options due to their ease of administration and firm efficacy and tolerability profiles established with long-term follow-up, promoting both oral agents that have become weapons in the clinician's and patient armamentarium.

Anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the forecast period due to the success of agents such as daratumumab and isatuximab. These therapies provide a high rate of response and prolonged progression-free survival in previously treated patients​. Their addition into frontline regimens, often involving combinations with standard backbones as lenalidomide and dexamethasone, has expanded their clinical utility.

By Drug Type: The Market is Dominated by the Branded Drugs Segment

Branded drugs led the multiple myeloma market in 2024 with around 88.4% market share, with higher consumption of novel and proven therapies. Major branded medications — including Revlimid, Darzalex, Kyprolis, and Pomalyst — serve as the basis of multiple myeloma treatment regimens in all lines of therapy settings. These medications provide more efficacy, longer survival benefits, and have more robust clinical trial data to back them. Further, branded therapies are easier to access in the reimbursement framework of developed healthcare systems, providing a preference for practicing physicians and enhancing the trust of the patients. This segment continued to grow in share from the ramp-up of approvals and commercialization of high-value, innovative branded therapies.

Regional Trends

Multiple Myeloma Market Dominated by North America, While Asia Pacific is Poised to Experience Substantial Growth

North America held a leading position in the market share for the multiple myeloma market with around 39.6%, attributed to the developed healthcare infrastructure, high disease awareness, and strong presence of leading key players. Advanced therapies such as CAR-T cell treatments, monoclonal antibodies, and immunomodulators are being adopted early in the region.

The multiple myeloma market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period, due to increasing healthcare investments, rising awareness about blood cancer, and increasing accessibility to oncology products. The market growth is driven by rising diagnostic capabilities, an aging population, and better reimbursement structures in various countries, including China, India, Japan, etc. Additionally, global pharma companies partner in the region, increasing the pace of novel therapy (and regional) growth.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3490

Multiple Myeloma Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Immunomodulators

Proteasome Inhibitor

Anti-CD38 Monoclonal Antibody

Alkylating Agents

By Treatment Type

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Corticosteroids

Stem Cell Transplantation

Radiation Therapy

By Drug Type

Branded Drugs

Generic Drugs

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Unique Selling Propositions (USPs) of the Report:

The timeline of treatment evolution and the accompanying map of innovation

Enables your Company to leverage its resources through better foresight regarding therapeutic trends and innovations, maintaining internal current R&D or partnership strategies afloat on the innovation hotspots.

Patient Journey Analysis — with Treatment Decision Points

Facilitates targeted interventions by identifying key moments when you can impact drug selection, adherence, or access.

Heat Map of Clinical Trial Landscape (By Region, By Sponsor, By Drug Class)

Guides competitive intelligence & saw strategy by identifying trial density, specifying sponsors, and geographic focus areas.

In-Depth Discussion of Reimbursement & Market Access Strategy (Largest 10 Countries)

Inform pricing, launch sequencings, and go-to-market strategy with insights on payer dynamics and access hurdles in major markets.

Effect of the digital oncology ecosystem and its technology integration

Highlights how technology is reshaping patient management and delivery of care, informing your digital partnership or innovation strategy.

City/Province-Level Emerging Markets Demand Mapping

Offers hyper-local information for resource allocation, salesforce targeting, and deploying distributors in a high-potential geography.

Network Mapping of KOLs

Identify key opinion leaders who mold the minds of other clinicians/researchers; facilitate stakeholder engagement

Patent Cliff Signals, Regulatory Changes & Encroaching Competition – An early-warning dashboard

Keeps track of market disruptions that could alter the entire structure of the market and traditional competitive dynamics, allowing you to be ahead of the game.

Buy the Full Multiple Myeloma Market Report (Single-User License) Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3490

Multiple Myeloma Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 26.83 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 46.94 billion CAGR (2025–2032) 7.29% U.S. Market 2024 USD 8.09 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 13.91 billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Access Complete Report Details of Multiple Myeloma Market Analysis & Outlook@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/multiple-myeloma-market-3490

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.