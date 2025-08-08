Remitly Announces Upcoming Webinar and Investor Conference Participation

SEATTLE, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, today announced that its management team will present at the following webinar and investor conference:

Post-Earnings Webinar with Goldman Sachs on Stablecoins and the Outlook for Cross-Border

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 1 p.m. Eastern Time / 10 a.m. Pacific Time

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Time: 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time

Please reach out to Will Nance, Goldman Sachs research analyst, at Will.Nance@gs.com or register here for access to the August 13 live webinar. The presentation at GS Communacopia Conference will be webcast live from Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/ . After each of the presentations, a replay of the events will be available on the investor relations website.

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly’s digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

Luv Sodha

ir@remitly.com

Media Inquiries:

press@remitly.com

