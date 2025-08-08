High Roller to Present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the award-winning, premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta , today announced that it will be presenting at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference being held August 20-21, 2025.

Event: Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

Presentation Time: Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 11:30AM ET (Track 1)

Location: WEBCAST LINK

During the presentation, High Roller’s management will provide a Company overview with recent highlights and upcoming catalysts. During the conference management will also be available for 1x1 meetings with registered investors.

About Sidoti Events, LLC (“Events”) and Sidoti & Company, LLC (“Sidoti”):

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed a sister company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti had as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the 200 million-5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises upwards of 200 names of which about one-third participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Event’s benefits from Sidoti’s small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has relationships with approximately 2,500 institutional clients in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

