Dominican Republic Celebrates National Free Zones Day: A Strategic Hub for Global Manufacturing and Innovation

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, August 12th, the Dominican Republic is celebrating the National Free Zone's Day with a high-level event organized by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs (MICM), in collaboration with the National Free Zones Council and the Dominican Association of Free Zones (ADOZONA). The event aims to commemorate the achievements of the free zone regime and to highlight the sector’s crucial economic and social contributions to the country.

With nearly 200,000 formal jobs generated and over US$8.6 billion in annual exports reaching more than 140 countries, the free zone has become a cornerstone of the Dominican Republic’s export-driven economy. The country exports a wide variety of products including medical devices, electrical and electronic devices, tobacco, jewelry, textiles, footwear, services, added value logistics, positioning itself as a trusted global supplier.

A major highlight of the event—presided over by the President of the Republic—will be the presentation of the main findings and recommendations of the National Strategy for the Promotion of the Semiconductor Industry (ENFIS), led by Ian Steff, President and CEO of mySilicon Compass. This marks a milestone in the country’s ongoing efforts to position itself as a key manufacturing and logistics platform in the region and globally.

The event will also feature a panel of executives from major multinational companies operating in the Dominican Republic, such as B. Braun, which has a long-standing operation in the country, and Garware Healthcare, as well as Steris and World Emblem, all of which are leveraging the Dominican Republic’s unique competitive advantages. Those of which include a stable political, social, and macroeconomic environment, strategic geographic location near the United States, a robust legal framework, clear and predictable regulations, and a highly attractive fiscal incentives regime under the free zone program, which has enjoyed more than 50 years of successful implementation.

As the Dominican Republic continues to arise as a leader in advanced manufacturing and innovation, this event not only celebrates past and present achievements—it also sets the stage for the future, reaffirming the country’s commitment to competitiveness, resilience, and global integration.

