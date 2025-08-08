IPG Chicago Facility Achieves TRUE Gold Zero Waste Certification

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG (“the Company”), a global provider of packaging and protective solutions, announced that its manufacturing facility in Chicago, IL, has been awarded GOLD certification under the TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) rating system. This significant achievement underscores IPG's commitment to sustainable waste management and reduction practices.

The TRUE certification, administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), helps facilities measure, improve, and recognize zero waste performance by encouraging the adoption of sustainable practices that contribute to positive environmental, health, and economic outcomes. The Chicago facility has demonstrated its dedication to best practices in recycling, reusing, and reducing waste, achieving an impressive 91.6% diversion rate by recycling materials such as plastics and cardboard. The team also implemented composting, transitioned to paperless office functions, and developed systems that emphasize reuse.

"We are extremely proud of the TRUE Zero Waste certification obtained by our Chicago facility," said Jay Bolus, VP of Sustainability at IPG. "Achieving Gold Level certification marks an important milestone on our journey to become a zero waste company and is further proof of IPG’s commitment to sustainable products and processes."

About IPG

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end markets. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products, and packaging machinery. For information about the Company, visit www.itape.com.

About TRUE Certification

TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) is a zero waste certification program that helps facilities define, pursue, and achieve their zero waste goals, cutting their carbon footprint, supporting public health, and reducing their operating expenses. Administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), TRUE helps facilities measure, improve, and recognize zero waste performance by encouraging the adoption of sustainable waste management and reduction practices. Learn more at https://true.gbci.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e49ea79b-b890-4a61-baae-11aac7060f23