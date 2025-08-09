Ozak AI Presale Rockets to $1.6M, Over 90 Million $OZ Tokens Already Sold Out

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozak AI’s growth is showing no signs of slowing down, with the project now surpassing $1.6 million in total funds raised. Over 90 million $OZ tokens have already been sold out, demonstrating the surging demand from crypto investors keen to gain exposure to one of the most talked-about AI-driven crypto initiatives this year.

With early listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, as well as completed Certik and internal audits, Ozak AI has quickly established a popularity for transparency and robust fundamentals ahead of its official exchange debut.

Overview of Ozak AI

Built at the intersection of blockchain and artificial intelligence, Ozak AI is an advanced trading intelligence platform designed to give both retail and whale investors an edge. It leverages sophisticated data modeling, machine learning algorithms, and predictive analytics to deliver elite-level market insights in real time.

By drastically reducing the distance between market events and trader reactions, Ozak AI allows faster, smarter decision-making. Its imaginative and prescient goal is to grow to be the go-to resource for each person seeking to harness AI precision in the fast-paced global world of crypto trading.

Ozak AI Presale & Credibility

Ozak AI presale has surged over the $1.6 million milestone, with over 90 million $OZ tokens already bought out by whale traders, underscoring the project’s quickly growing demand and solidifying its function as one of the most sought-after AI-pushed crypto possibilities of 2025.

Currently in its fourth presale stage, Ozak AI is outperforming many of its competitors in both adoption and fundraising. Early listings on major crypto tracking platforms have boosted its visibility, while the successful completion of a Certik audit has further strengthened investor confidence. These milestones not only validate the project’s legitimacy but also create a strong foundation for a high-impact launch once $OZ tokens hit public markets.

Signature Cocktails, Vietnamese Cà Phê, and the Ozak AI Roadshow

Beyond the numbers, Ozak AI is making waves in the community through its high-energy events. At GM Vietnam , the team hosted everything from the neon-lit Sundown Signals mixer to a relaxed and engaging Roadshow Brunch.

Attendees, including investors, builders, and key opinion leaders, enjoyed signature cocktails and authentic Vietnamese cà phê while discussing potential collaborations. Partnerships with Manta Network, Ventures BD, TCVN Community, Souls Labs, MPost, and Yellow turned these events into hubs of creative exchange and strategic networking.

Ozak AI x Weblume: Empowering No-Code Web3 Builders

One of the most interesting developments for Ozak AI is its partnership with Weblume, a no-code platform that lets customers release smart contracts, decentralized applications, and completely useful websites in minutes.

Through this collaboration , Weblume customers can be able to integrate Ozak AI’s real-time trading alerts without delay into their projects without writing a single line of code. This opens the door to a brand-new wave of wise, data-driven Web3 applications, which can be both powerful and on hand, allowing extra creators to leverage AI insights in their decentralized products.

Ozak AI x SINT: Bringing Autonomy to Market Intelligence

Ozak AI has also joined forces with SINT, a platform that delivers “one-click AI upgrades” to both Web2 and Web3 products. SINT’s autonomous trading agents, cross-chain connectivity, and voice-ready interfaces allow users to manage portfolios, execute trades, and process payments through simple voice or text commands.

With more than 60,000 active users and $320,000 in revenue generated in just three months, SINT is already proving its potential in the market. The integration of Ozak AI’s high-accuracy signals with SINT’s automated execution technology creates a seamless bridge between market intelligence and instant action, offering users a hands-free, optimized trading experience.

Why These Partnerships Matter

These collaborations are more than just strategic bulletins—they constitute a major leap forward in how AI may be integrated into blockchain ecosystems. By combining Ozak AI’s predictive analytics with Weblume’s no-code advent gear and SINT’s autonomous execution competencies, the project is creating a space where ideas can flow and ideas can move from concept to action.

This synergy strengthens Ozak AI’s long-term growth potential and positions it as a leading AI-crypto hybrid with real-world utility, making it an attractive opportunity for investors eyeing significant returns this August and beyond.

About Ozak AI

Ozak AI is a blockchain-based crypto project that provides an innovative platform that focuses on predictive AI and advanced data analytics for financial markets. Through machine learning algorithms and decentralized community technologies, Ozak AI enables real-time, accurate, and actionable insights to help crypto lovers and corporations make the perfect choices.

