Incident and Emergency Management Market Size to Grow USD 235.04 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.24% | Research by SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider,“The Incident and Emergency Management Market Size was valued at USD 145.24 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 235.04 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.24% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Rising Climate Threats and Tech Adoption Propel Growth in the Global Incident and Emergency Management Market

The global Incident and Emergency Management market sizes are growing vigorously due to increasing global climate impact disasters, high speed urbanization and rising global tensions. AI-enabled and digital solutions are progressively being adopted among governments, defense forces, healthcare systems and utilities to improve situational awareness, expedite the response time, and assist in post-incident recovery. Technologies like this digital command systems, GIS, or real-time surveillance are seeing widespread adoption, with GIS being used by over 70% of disaster agencies and 80% of U.S. law enforcement utilizing AI-based systems.

The U.S. market was valued at USD 39.53 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 62.35 billion by 2032, due to investments in public safety, growth of smart city initiatives, and federal support from FEMA, Homeland Security, and other agencies.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 145.24 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 235.04 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.24% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Solution, Services and Communication System)

• By Vertical (Commercial and Industrial, IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Defense and Military, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector and Others (BFSI, ITES, and Hospitality))

• By Simulation (Traffic Simulation Systems, Hazard Propagation Simulation Tools and Incident and Evacuation Simulation Tools)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component

The solution segment accounted for 46.5% of the Incident and Emergency Management Market in 2024, due to the rising adoption of command centers, surveillance systems, and emergency response tools from prominent players such as Motorola Solutions. The systems improve the coordination and decision-making process in times of crisis.

The communication system segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate of 6.84% from 2024 to 2032, due to the need for real-time, robust communication owing to smart cities, as Cisco provides secure and scalable wireless platforms, as well as an integrated solution to perform emergency operations.

By Vertical

The government and public sector segment led the market with a 28.3% share, driven by investments in command centers, surveillance, and mass alert systems for enhanced emergency preparedness. With rising regulatory demands and infrastructure protection needs, this segment attracts major vendors like Hexagon AB, offering advanced GIS and situational tools.

The healthcare and life sciences segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.44% during 2024–2032, as hospitals adopt platforms like Everbridge to manage biothreats, pandemics, and emergency medical response more effectively.

By Simulation

In 2024, incident and evacuation simulation tools held the largest market share at 42.7%, driven by their crucial role in pre-incident planning, risk assessment, and evacuation drills. Providers like AnyLogic help governments and organizations model real-world emergencies, with growing use in schools, airports, and public spaces.

Traffic simulation systems are projected to grow at a 7.27% CAGR (2024–2032), as cities adopt tools from companies like PTV Group to optimize evacuation routes, manage congestion, and enhance smart city emergency response capabilities.

Regional Trends Reshaping the Global Incident and Emergency Management Market

North America led the Incident and Emergency Management Market in 2024 with a 34.80% revenue share, supported by established emergency frameworks, significant public investment, and early adoption of technologies like AI surveillance and digital command centers. The U.S. dominates the region with robust federal funding and strong infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.51% (2024–2032), fueled by urbanization, disaster frequency, and smart city initiatives, with China at the forefront.

Europe remains strong due to cross-border emergency regulations and widespread adoption of simulation and multi-agency response systems, led by Germany. The UAE drives growth in the Middle East & Africa through smart city investments, while Brazil leads Latin America with expanding disaster prevention efforts and resilient public safety programs.

Recent Developments:

In Nov 2024, Motorola Solutions acquired UK-based 3tc Software to strengthen its cloud-based control room and CAD offerings for emergency services. The move enhances real-time response, situational awareness, and global expansion efforts.

In Oct 2024, Hexagon received two U.S. patents for innovations enhancing emergency response, including advanced video streaming and secure multi-agency data sharing. These technologies strengthen real-time coordination and public safety.

