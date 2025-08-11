Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 4 August 2025 – 8 August 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 32:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|21,390,000
|16.16
|345,580,000
|4 August 2025
|160,000
|18.07
|2,891,200
|5 August 2025
|160,000
|18.17
|2,907,200
|6 August 2025
|150,000
|18.17
|2,725,500
|7 August 2025
|150,000
|18.11
|2,716,500
|8 August 2025
|150,000
|18.22
|2,733,000
|Total, week number 32
|770,000
|18.15
|13,973,400
|Accumulated under the program
|22,160,000
|16.23
|359,553,400
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 26,405,696 own shares corresponding to 1.82 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
