Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 4 August 2025 – 8 August 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 32:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 21,390,000 16.16 345,580,000 4 August 2025 160,000 18.07 2,891,200 5 August 2025 160,000 18.17 2,907,200 6 August 2025 150,000 18.17 2,725,500 7 August 2025 150,000 18.11 2,716,500 8 August 2025 150,000 18.22 2,733,000 Total, week number 32 770,000 18.15 13,973,400 Accumulated under the program 22,160,000 16.23 359,553,400

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 26,405,696 own shares corresponding to 1.82 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

