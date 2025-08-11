Remittix Beta Wallet Launch Scheduled for September 15th, 2025





KOŠICE, Slovakia, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix, a blockchain platform streamlining crypto-to-fiat payments, has confirmed that its beta wallet will launch on September 15th, 2025. This release marks a significant step in the company’s goal to make cross-border payments faster, more affordable, and accessible to users worldwide.



The beta wallet will enable users to send cryptocurrency directly to bank accounts in over 30 countries, offering real-time exchange rates, full KYC integration, and rapid transaction speeds. It is aimed at freelancers, SMEs, and remittance senders, particularly in regions with limited banking infrastructure.







Early Access Selection Process



Remittix will provide exclusive beta access to a select group of early participants ahead of the September launch:

Top 30 investors by September 1st will qualify automatically.

Top 10 RTX purchasers in August (excluding those already in the top 30) will also receive invites.

Top 3 August referrers will be selected based on total referral purchase value.

7 community members will be chosen through engagement activities on Telegram.



Current Token Sale & Giveaway



As of now, Remittix has raised over $18.4 million, sold more than 585 million RTX tokens, and continues its live presale at $0.0895 per token. A 40% token bonus remains available for early participants for a limited time.



The project has also launched a $250,000 giveaway offering RTX tokens, beta access, and other rewards in the lead-up to the product’s full launch in Q4 2025.



About Remittix



Remittix is a blockchain-powered payment platform that allows users to send cryptocurrency as fiat directly to bank accounts in multiple countries. With its upcoming beta wallet launch, the company is moving closer to its vision of building a global, fast, and cost-efficient payment network.



