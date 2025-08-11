Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 11 August 2025

No. 46/2025

Conclusion of first tranche of share buyback programme

On 20 February 2025, ISS initiated a share buyback programme, see Company Announcement No. 12/2025. ISS has now concluded the first tranche of the share buyback programme and 7,409,554 shares have been bought back for a consideration of DKK 1,250 million.

Through the programme, ISS wishes to redistribute excess cash to shareholders. The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to (i) reduce the share capital and (ii) meet obligations arising from ISS’ share-based incentive programmes.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 7,190,833 168.19 1,209,410,651 4 August 2025 45,664 186.32 8,508,066 5 August 2025 61,521 186.06 11,446,400 6 August 2025 70,000 185.21 12,964,392 7 August 2025 25,000 184.92 4,622,938 8 August 2025 16,536 184.30 3,047,515 Accumulated under the programme 7,409,554 168.70 1,249,999,962

Following the transactions stated above, ISS A/S owns a total of 6,507,633 treasury shares corresponding to 3.74% of the total share capital.

The share buyback programme is implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, the details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are enclosed.

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68





For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

