Copenhagen, 2 March 2026

No. 14/2026

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, announced on 19 February 2026 a new share buyback programme, see company announcement no. 10/2026. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Through the programme, ISS wishes to redistribute excess cash to shareholders. The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to (i) reduce the share capital and (ii) meet obligations arising from ISS’ share-based incentive programmes.

Under the programme, ISS will repurchase shares for a maximum consideration of DKK 2.5 billion from 19 February 2026 to 22 February 2027 at the latest, both days inclusive. The first tranche of the programme of up to DKK 1.25 billion commenced on 19 February 2026 and will complete no later than 7 August 2026.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 127,564 237.85 30,340,789 23 February 2026 105,000 232.72 24,435,117 24 February 2026 19,204 227.88 4,376,177 25 February 2026 31,455 227.07 7,142,421 26 February 2026 34,408 223.44 7,688,065 27 February 2026 58,406 224.29 13,099,718 Accumulated under the programme 376,037 231.58 87,082,286

Following the transactions stated above, ISS A/S owns a total of 15,167,056 treasury shares corresponding to 8.71% of the total share capital.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, the details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are enclosed.

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68





For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2025, Group revenue was DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

