Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Signs an Agreement with BMI Group to Advance “Forever Chemicals” Removal Using Chemical Free Proprietary Technology

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CVAT), a pioneer in advanced fluid processing and water treatment, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with BMI Group, a Canadian environmental solutions provider specializing in large-scale water and wastewater treatment projects.

Clean water has never been more critical, and never more at risk. Industry has disposed of at least 60 million pounds of “forever chemicals” (PFAS) in the U.S. over the past five years. These are among the most dangerous chemicals and they can’t be seen, smelled, or tasted, yet they’re everywhere: in our water, soil, and air.

The problem isn’t finding PFAS, it’s removing them.



Under the agreement, BMI Group will hold certain exclusivity rights within its territory and is required to achieve a minimum of $1 million in annual sales. This collaboration aims to deliver a more effective and scalable process for removing “forever chemicals” (PFAS) that pose significant environmental and health risks. The agreement includes rental fees for the units and the initial shipment of both the High-Pressure Nano-Reactor® and Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ systems, which have already been delivered.



“PFAS contamination is one of the most persistent and costly environmental challenges of our time,” said Neil Voloshin, CEO of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. “By combining our patented High-Pressure Nano-Reactor® with Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™, we’ve developed an innovative solution that’s both scalable and effective.”

Current PFAS removal methods fall short:

Incomplete removal: Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) and Ion Exchange only transfer PFAS from water to solid media, requiring disposal of contaminated material.

Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) and Ion Exchange only transfer PFAS from water to solid media, requiring disposal of contaminated material. Energy-Intensive: Consume high energy and risk releasing hazardous byproducts.

Consume high energy and risk releasing hazardous byproducts. Ineffectiveness with Short-Chain PFAS: Struggle to remove shorter-chain PFAS effectively.



High-Pressure Nano-Reactor® + Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ Advantage:

Complete PFAS Degradation – The Nano-Reactor’s multi-stage hydrodynamic cavitation creates microscopic bubbles that collapse with immense energy, while the Non-Thermal Plasma generates highly reactive species inside those bubbles. Together, they break the strong carbon-fluorine bonds in PFAS, completely mineralizing them into harmless compounds.

– The Nano-Reactor’s multi-stage hydrodynamic cavitation creates microscopic bubbles that collapse with immense energy, while the Non-Thermal Plasma generates highly reactive species inside those bubbles. Together, they break the strong carbon-fluorine bonds in PFAS, completely mineralizing them into harmless compounds. No Secondary Waste – The process does not create contaminated by-products, eliminating costly and complex waste disposal.

– The process does not create contaminated by-products, eliminating costly and complex waste disposal. Chemical-Free Operation – The system produces its own powerful oxidants directly from the water being treated, breaking down PFAS and other contaminants, then reverting safely back to water and oxygen — no hazardous chemical storage or handling required.

– The system produces its own powerful oxidants directly from the water being treated, breaking down PFAS and other contaminants, then reverting safely back to water and oxygen — no hazardous chemical storage or handling required. Scalable & Industrial-Ready – Currently operating at 25 GPM with a potential for higher flow rates, the system integrates into existing infrastructure to deliver commercial-scale treatment.

The technology is also designed to:

Eliminate bacteria, viruses, microorganisms and diseases

Reduce total dissolved solids (TDS)

Lower turbidity in treated water





A Multi-Industry Impact

Beyond PFAS removal, CTi’s High-Pressure Nano-Reactor® and Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ are driving change across multiple sectors, including industrial water and wastewater treatment, Bitcoin mining, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, high-precision electronics, and desalination. Together, these technologies deliver chemical-free, scalable treatment that removes a wide range of contaminants, improves water quality, and reduces operational costs for industries worldwide.



About BMI Group

Founded in 2005, BMI Group is a Canadian-based engineering and environmental solutions company specializing in the design, construction, and operation of water and wastewater treatment facilities. With a track record of delivering high-performance, sustainable infrastructure, BMI Group serves municipalities, industrial clients, and government agencies across North America.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), is a leading ESG company that designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide. The technology is designed for fluid processing across multiple industries: water treatment and remediation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, edible oil refining, renewable fuels, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage enhancement, PFAS removal, and now, high-performance computing and digital asset infrastructure.



Our core products are Nano Reactor® systems, with scalable capacities ranging from 10 to 500 gallons per minute (GPM), and our latest advancement, Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ technology, which currently operates at 25 GPM and is scalable to a larger flow. These systems effectively eliminate bacteria and viruses, reduce TDS levels, lower turbidity, and offer the removal of PFAS in multiple water remediation applications.

CTi holds over 40 patents issued domestically and internationally.

Follow our social media for real-time updates:

X: https://x.com/cvatinfo_

LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/company/cavitation-technologies

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cvatinfo

Visit our websites for more information:

https://www.cvatinfo.com/

https://ctinanotech.com/

www.hydroplasma.tech

Call or email us:

Cavitation Technologies Inc.

818-718-0905

info@ctinanotech.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to install as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the release date, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17a999e8-dc58-4165-93ac-3b0d31a026f4