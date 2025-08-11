Interpublic Partners with Aaru to Leverage AI-Powered Predictive Simulations to Accelerate, Scale and Optimize Marketing

New York, NY, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), a global leader in marketing solutions, today announced a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership with Aaru, a cutting-edge AI and technology company specializing in predictive simulations for human behavior.

This collaboration empowers Interpublic and its agencies to leverage Aaru’s state-of-the-art multi-agent infrastructure and proprietary technology to simulate human behavior and forecast audience sentiment towards various marketing initiatives: brand platform ideas, creative asset testing, live events and activations, influencer marketing, corporate communications, earned media campaigns and more.

Aaru complements and extends Acxiom capabilities in identity resolution and audience management with the ability to predict which audiences are most qualified for acquisition, upselling, cross-selling, and win-back, and what messages and experiences will resonate the most for these audiences.

Interpublic and Aaru have successfully partnered on multiple engagements, including companies in the financial services, healthcare and CPG verticals. Interpublic companies utilized Aaru’s simulations to rapidly evaluate platform ideas and creative work across diverse markets and audiences, resulting in significantly stronger campaign performance. Building on this success, Interpublic and Aaru are expanding their collaboration to leverage this technology for audience building, product innovation, live activations, and strategic insights. Predictive simulation will be incorporated into the campaign design modules within Interact, allowing our people to activate this capability at scale across our client base.

“In today’s dynamic marketing landscape, data-driven insights and predictive capabilities are essential for success,” said Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of Interpublic Group. “Combined with our exceptional Acxiom data asset and Interact platform, our partnership with Aaru will provide Interpublic and our clients with a distinct competitive advantage, enabling us to forecast campaign effectiveness and optimize creative executions with unprecedented speed and precision. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions that drive exceptional business outcomes for brands.”

Aaru’s technology simulates real world audience responses to creative stimuli, providing clear insight into campaign performance pre-launch and helping guide post-launch optimization. This allows Interpublic’s agencies to refine creative strategies, messaging, and channel allocation, ultimately maximizing return on investment for clients by eliminating guesswork, ensuring efficient spend, and keeping momentum strong from briefing to launch. Critically, Aaru maintains a rigorous, ethics-first approach to responsible research and language model building, exclusively training its models on licensed data, which is in line with Interpublic’s commitment to data ethics as a core principle of our business model.

"The beauty of Aaru’s predictive capabilities is that we move the needle for creatives, not replace them," said Cameron Fink, founder of Aaru. "By partnering with Interpublic, we can use our technology as an opportunity to supercharge the world’s leading creative minds. This collaboration allows us to push the boundaries of what's possible in marketing, driving innovation and delivering undeniable results for businesses across the globe.”

The partnership grants Interpublic, its agencies, and clients exclusive first looks at Aaru's simulations, technology, and new product developments. In addition, Jayna Kothary, Interpublic’s Chief Solutions Officer, is joining the Aaru strategic advisory board. Through this partnership, Aaru gains access to Interpublic’s diverse network of creative talent, fostering a collaborative environment for developing groundbreaking marketing solutions.

“This partnership represents a paradigm shift in how we approach marketing, capitalizing on the opportunity that AI brings for scale, speed, and precision,” added Jayna Kothary, Chief Solutions Officer of Interpublic. “Aaru’s predictive simulations empower us to move from reactive to proactive, optimizing campaigns in real-time and delivering personalized experiences that resonate with target audiences.” We are particularly excited about the future potential of Aaru coupled with Acxiom, and of our planned Simulation Studio, which will provide key clients with immersive, in-person demonstrations of how Aaru’s technology can rapidly evolve and scale campaigns.

These Simulation Studio Sessions will showcase the speed and agility of Aaru's technology, enabling Interpublic to demonstrate how campaigns can be quickly adapted and scaled across various markets and platforms for improved impact and ROI. This collaboration between Interpublic and Aaru is poised to redefine the future of marketing, setting a new standard for data-driven, predictive, and results-oriented campaigns.

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.7 billion in 2024.





# # #

