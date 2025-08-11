StorONE's Efficient Platform Reduces Storage Guardian Data Center Footprint by 80%

New York, NY, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorONE, developer of the industry's most efficient storage platform, today announced a major milestone in its long-standing partnership with Storage Guardian, a leading managed service provider (MSP). By consolidating its infrastructure with StorONE's unified software-defined storage platform, Storage Guardian reduced its physical storage footprint from nine full cabinets to just two, while expanding the range of services it delivers to customers.

Storage Guardian provides managed backup, disaster recovery, and cyber resilience services. By leveraging technologies like Veeam, immutable storage, and automation workflows, they help customers protect critical workloads against ransomware, hardware failures, and human error. These services demand extremely fast, stable, and secure storage infrastructure. By combining their solution with StorONE's platform, Storage Guardian has drastically reduced their data center footprint and power consumption - while gaining the flexibility and performance needed to grow without compromise.

StorONE was designed from day one to be an ultra-efficient software solution that delivers any storage use case with minimal hardware. This was made possible by rewriting the entire storage stack from the ground up, dramatically optimizing both write and read operations.

"Before StorONE, we needed nine cabinets to run our infrastructure. Today, we do more with just two," said Omry Farajun, Founder of Storage Guardian. "We have reduced our energy consumption, freed up valuable data center space, and gained flexibility - all while delivering better service to our customers."

As energy consumption and material waste in data centers come under growing scrutiny, sustainability is no longer optional, as it now ranks alongside cost, performance, and scalability in IT decision-making. StorONE empowers Storage Guardian to consolidate all critical storage and backup workloads onto a single platform, eliminating complexity, cutting operational costs, and delivering consistent performance with robust data security. This consolidation slashes hardware requirements, resulting in lower power usage and cooling demands. By minimizing hardware footprint and extending infrastructure lifecycles, StorONE curbs energy inefficiency, e-waste, and resource depletion, enabling service providers like Storage Guardian to scale with responsibility and confidence.

"StorONE gave us a reliable, high-density platform that simply works," Farajun added. "We have been with them for years because they keep helping us grow without adding cost or complexity."

Storage Guardian also integrates leading data protection tools into its StorONE-based infrastructure, achieving faster backup and recovery times, as well as greater scalability for customer environments.

"This is what efficient infrastructure looks like: fewer racks, lower costs, and better services," said Gal Naor, CEO and Co-Founder of StorONE. "Storage Guardian is proof that MSPs can simplify operations, keep data secure, meet sustainability goals, be mindful of ESG standards, and expand capabilities — all at the same time. This deployment proves that vision in action. By consolidating from nine cabinets to just two, Storage Guardian has drastically reduced its data center footprint and power consumption, while gaining the flexibility and performance to grow without compromise. This is the future of infrastructure: leaner, smarter, and built to deliver more with less. In one word, efficient."

About StorONE Headquartered in New York, StorONE, is the developer of the most efficient enterprise storage platform, designed from day one as a true platform to ensure maximum efficiency - delivering unmatched data protection, sustainability benefits through reduced footprint and energy use, and flexibility with minimal hardware and maintenance. StorONE provides ONE 100% software solution for all storage use cases, supporting any storage protocol, different disk types on the same volume, and any location, whether on-premises or in the cloud. The StorONE platform is designed to be future proof, eliminating the need for migrations and enabling seamless adoption of emerging technologies like AI and helping organizations align with ESG and sustainability goals.

About Storage Guardian

For more than a decade, Storage Guardian has been giving small- and medium-sized businesses and their customers the ability to quickly recover from any data loss disaster. Our robust set of enterprise-grade offerings include a secure cloud destination for disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS); affordable, feature-rich, automated backup and disaster recovery (BDR) solutions; and robust analytics to help calculate recovery time. Storage Guardian solutions protect your business data in the cloud, on-premises, or via a hybrid configuration, and always comply with the highest regulatory requirements, including Sarbanes-Oxley and FIPS 140-2. Safeguard data – no matter where it resides – before a natural disaster, hardware failure or malicious software attack stops your business in its tracks. For more information, visit the Storage Guardian website.