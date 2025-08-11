Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Size to Surpass USD 5.74 Billion by 2032 Driven by Advances in Precision Oncology and Early Relapse Detection – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to the latest analysis by SNS Insider, the Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market was valued at USD 2.16 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.74 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.50% over the forecast period of 2024–2032. In the United States, the market stood at USD 0.65 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to grow to USD 1.58 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.38%. This growth is fueled by heightened demand for precision oncology tools, expanding clinical validation of MRD assays, and the integration of NGS technologies into hematologic cancer management.





Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Overview

Minimal Residual Disease testing plays a critical role in oncology and hematology by detecting microscopic levels of cancer cells post-treatment, offering a predictive edge for relapse and treatment planning. The rapid evolution of molecular diagnostics and liquid biopsy platforms is enabling earlier intervention, better patient stratification, and improved survival outcomes. The market is witnessing significant investment from diagnostic companies, research institutions, and pharmaceutical firms aiming to enhance MRD detection sensitivity and expand clinical applications.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Exact Sciences Corporation – Oncotype MAP

GRAIL, LLC – Galleri (Developing MRD applications)

Veracyte, Inc.

Natera, Inc. – Signatera

Guardant Health – Guardant Reveal

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd – AVENIO Tumor Tissue Analysis (Exploring MRD applications)

FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC. – FoundationOne Tracker

QIAGEN – ipsogen MRD Tests

mdxhealth

Bio-Techne – Asuragen QuantideX qPCR Assays

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.16 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 5.74 billion CAGR CAGR of 11.50% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Segment Analysis

By Technology:

Flow cytometry was the largest MRD testing segment in 2023, occupying more than 40% of the market share globally. Its popularity is related to its high-throughput, low cost, and wide presence in hospital labs. Flow cytometry is a fast measurement of residual tumor cells and is widely used in laboratories and hospitals.

The fastest growing segment is next-generation sequencing (NGS), which provides ultra-high sensitivity and precision. NGS is capable of identifying one cancer cell in a million normal cells, which has an enormous advantage for deep sequencing in MRD determination.

By Cancer Type:

Hematological malignancies are projected to hold the largest share in the MRD testing Market through 2023, accounting for over half of all shares. That supremacy is based on the crucial role MRD plays in watching remission and relapse for blood cancers, which have clearer molecular targets as well as tests.

By Business Type:

The hospitals and specialty clinics were the dominant sector in 2023, with a share of 45 % of the overall market. These environments have the facilities, well-trained staff, and volume-based need for doing complex diagnostics such as MRD.

Diagnostic laboratories are the largest and fastest-growing end-user segment, based on increasing outsourcing activities like the enhancement of in-house molecular diagnostic capabilities & decentralizing testing services.

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Segmentation

By Technology

Flow Cytometry

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next-generation sequencing (NGS)

Others

By Cancer Type

Haematological Malignancy Leukaemia Lymphoma

Solid Tumours

By Business

Hospitals and Speciality Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Regional Insights

Among regions, North America accounted for the largest share of the MRD Testing Market in 2023(39.9% global market). The area is also advantaged by a strong hold of precision diagnostics with early adoption, presence of major players such as Adaptive Biotechnologies and Invivoscribe, and state-of-the-art clinical research facilities. The U.S., in particular, leads the region due to its significant load of hematologic malignancies and by adopting MRD into national oncology care standards.

Asia-Pacific is the largest growing region, and will continue to show significant growth through 2032. Increased incidence of cancer, expanding access to healthcare, growing investment in clinical genomics, and government initiatives such as driving growth. China has become dominant in the region with strategic alliances involving Western diagnostic companies and rapid buildout of oncology research centers and lab capacity.

Recent Developments (Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market)

June 2024 – Adaptive Biotechnologies received an FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for their clonoSEQ MRD test to monitor HFF patients with multiple myeloma in blood, revolutionizing the procedure of non-invasive testing.

May 2024 – Invivoscribe issued another kit for standardized MRD testing of FLT3 mutations, this one available in flow cytometric and NGS platforms to enhance AML diagnosis.

