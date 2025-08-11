Basis Technologies and INTRVL Enable Persuasion of Movable Voters Through Digital Channels

WASHINGTON , Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies ( https://basis.com ), the industry’s leading advertising automation platform, today announced an integration with INTRVL ( https://www.intrvl.us ) to improve how political advertisers find movable voters through digital channels. Audience segments generated by INTRVL’s award-winning data technology significantly improve ad impact by incorporating years of data on who is most movable by political ads. This partnership makes Basis the first and only demand side platform where these segments are broadly available for Democratic, progressive, left-leaning and non-partisan advertisers. Trusted by agencies and consultants in politics, public affairs, and advocacy for 17 years, Basis automates planning, operations, and more across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels.

Conventional political strategies and tactics utilize support and turnout scores to focus ads on the same set of voters, which oversaturates them and may ignore many other voters. Instead of political marketers guessing which support score thresholds to use for targeting ads, INTRVL’s audience segments identify the most movable voters across the spectrum. This is accomplished by combining years of media impact measurements with hundreds of thousands of recent surveys to understand which voters respond best to digital campaigns.

“INTRVL is pushing a paradigm shift in the way campaigns target voters. Past strategies have not worked well for Democrats and it’s time to shift the thinking to find truly movable voters,” said Steven McAlpine, co-founder and CEO, INTRVL. “INTRVL benefits from the distribution and reach of Basis Technologies by reaching forward-thinking political marketers looking for new ways to change hearts and minds in 2025 and beyond.”

Basis and INTRVL are helping campaigns avoid wasted spend by automating and scaling how they find voters whose positions on issues and candidates can still be moved. Public affairs, issue advocacy and political campaigns that use INTRVL’s data for programmatic advertising access more than 300 audiences covering a broad range of issue interests such as climate action, reproductive rights, the economy and more. In addition to issue-based targeting, INTRVL is making available audiences purpose-built for specific goals – persuasion, mobilization, or both – as well as for voters who are most politically engaged. Each of these audiences are then tiered based on how movable these voter segments are.

INTRVL helps improve ad performance through media optimization and audience research tools. These tools generate insights based on how audiences engage with ads as they are consuming content on digital channels -- a different methodology from controlled environments of online panels and creative pre-tests. These insights drive significant impact – INTRVL’s audience modeling for 2024 election campaign partners generated +120% increase in candidate support, +80% higher lift in issue support, and +25% higher donation rates. Upcoming audience segments to be released will include donation propensity, media consumption preferences, vote switchers, and special segments for the Virginia and New Jersey elections.

“INTRVL’s unique approach to determining what drives voters, and which ones can be influenced by digital media, is the jolt that can infuse energy into campaigns. By finding voters based on issues they care about most, political marketers can precisely match the message to the motivation,” said Grace Briscoe, EVP of client development, Basis Technologies. “Combining powerful, unique data with media automation through Basis enables our users to affect voter turnout for key elections through effective digital environments.”

Since 2007, Basis Technologies has powered digital media for thousands of political campaigns, independent expenditure committees, and issue advocacy advertisers.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is solving the advertising industry’s biggest problems with the most comprehensive advertising automation platform. As a unified command center for agencies and brands, Basis delivers an integrated suite of modular applications, each specializing in unique areas such as planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. By closing system gaps, automating workflows, and streamlining data management, Basis empowers leaders to increase efficiency and productivity -- driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at https://basis.com .