On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|445,906
|534.93
|238,539,468
|August 4, 2025
|2,500
|484.24
|1,210,589
|August 5, 2025
|2,400
|485.75
|1,165,790
|August 6, 2025
|2,300
|485.72
|1,117,165
|August 7, 2025
|2,400
|486.95
|1,168,692
|August 8, 2025
|2,300
|485.63
|1,116,951
|Total accumulated under the program
|457,806
|533,65
|244,308,655
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 591,128 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
