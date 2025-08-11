On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

Number of



Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 445,906 534.93 238,539,468 August 4, 2025 2,500 484.24 1,210,589 August 5, 2025 2,400 485.75 1,165,790 August 6, 2025 2,300 485.72 1,117,165 August 7, 2025 2,400 486.95 1,168,692 August 8, 2025 2,300 485.63 1,116,951 Total accumulated under the program 457,806 533,65 244,308,655

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 591,128 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments