Surfshark launches FastTrack to deliver up to 70% faster VPN connections

Surfshark, a leading VPN (Virtual Private Network) provider, introduces FastTrack , an innovative technology that optimizes users' traffic paths for improved speed and performance. Built on Nexus infrastructure, this solution routes traffic through a network of servers rather than a single VPN tunnel, boosting internet speeds by up to 70%. As a result, users can now experience enhanced VPN connectivity to Sydney, Seattle, and Vancouver.

“We understand how VPN speed and low latency are important to our users. For this reason, we are proud to introduce a technology that can optimize network routing by finding the best data paths to increase connection speeds and reduce latency in real time. Surfshark Nexus infrastructure was designed with a goal in mind to build future improvements like FastTrack, by allowing us to connect users not just to a VPN server, but to a single, global Surfshark VPN network,” says Karolis Kaciulis, Leading System Engineer at Surfshark.

Optimized network for better VPN speed and performance

Many people believe their internet connection follows a direct, straightforward path, just as it appears at first glance when looking at a world map. However, this is a common misconception, similar to the belief that ISPs (Internet Service Providers) will always optimize user connectivity through the best routes.

In reality, data often travels across a complex web of overground and submarine cables located around the globe. These cables define the actual physical routes that data packets take, which can be very different from what we might think. For example, due to the layout of global network infrastructure, a data packet traveling from one city to another may be routed through multiple cities, countries, or even across continents and oceans.

There’s a similar misconception about ISPs. While they generally prioritize delivering acceptable speeds, they often do not focus on optimizing the actual network routes your data follows. Instead, ISPs typically choose paths based on cost, selecting the most economical routes for them rather than the fastest or most efficient ones for user data.

“By optimizing data paths and selecting the most efficient routing, our technology substantially enhanced VPN performance, delivering high connection speeds regardless of users’ geographic location to Sydney, Seattle, and Vancouver. Notably, the most effective routes are not always the most direct, as it might seem. In some cases, longer paths with additional network hops can boost performance by using higher-capacity cables and more powerful routers. As a result, we have gained up to 70% in VPN speed,” explains K. Kaciulis.



How does FastTrack work?

FastTrack is built on Surfshark Nexus infrastructure, a unique multi-server routing system that connects users to an entire network of servers — rather than a single VPN tunnel — and then routes the connection to a chosen location. This also works as an additional protection layer because the user's connection is rerouted via different hops, so no single entity can link a single IP (Internet Protocol) address with the user's activity.

“We have developed a globally distributed probe system that actively tests multiple path combinations using Nexus infrastructure to identify the most efficient routes to our three key locations: Sydney, Seattle, and Vancouver. By continuously collecting and analyzing real-time speed and performance data, we ensure that user traffic is directed along the optimal paths. This approach enables us to consistently deliver the best possible performing connections to selected locations, even when network conditions change,” comments K. Kaciulis.

At the moment, Surfshark is releasing FastTrack to three key destinations — Sydney, Seattle, and Vancouver on macOS, with plans to expand to more destinations in the future. Users can now find enhanced locations marked with a connection route icon in the main list of all VPN locations.





ABOUT SURFSHARK

Surfshark is a cybersecurity company offering products including an audited VPN, certified antivirus, data leak warning system, private search engine, and tool for generating an online identity. Recognized as a leading VPN by CNET and TechRadar, Surfshark has also been featured on the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies ranking. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Surfshark has offices in Lithuania and Poland. For information on Surfshark's operations and highlights, read our Annual Wrap-up . For information about Surfshark’s previous independent verifications and certifications, visit our trust center .

Attachment