Wrap Technologies Launches WrapVision: North American-Made All-In-One Body-Worn Camera Solution for Law Enforcement, Public Safety & Healthcare

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a recognized innovator in public safety technology, today announced the full launch of WrapVision, its next-generation, all-in-one body-worn camera platform. WrapVision is fully compliant with the Trade Agreements Act (“TAA”) and is a North American–made solution engineered to meet the growing compliance, performance, and transparency demands of law enforcement, public safety, and healthcare professionals across the United States.

Amid a growing national focus on officer safety, community trust, and data security, we believe WrapVision enters the market as a timely, strategically aligned upgrade to Wrap’s connected eco-system portfolio—reinforcing the Company’s role as a reliable partner for U.S. agencies, prioritizing local manufacturing, procurement compliance, and operational readiness. Built in North America and free from traditional foreign manufacturing security concerns, we believe WrapVision delivers secure, reliable, high-performance operation with unmatched flexibility.

Key Highlights

WrapVision integrates into most major video systems already used by police departments, hospitals, and security agencies—promoting the avoidance of the lock-in of proprietary ecosystems.

WrapVision is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery delivering up to 12 hours of operation, an ultra-wide 180° x 180° distortion-free lens, an 8MP high-resolution sensor with adjustable settings, and integrated LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and VPN for secure live streaming. WrapVision is also compatible with leading Genetec and Milestone VMS platforms, giving agencies a potentially powerful, open, and future-ready body-worn camera solution.

“This launch represents a continuation of our commitment to American innovation and operational resilience,” said Jared Novick, President of Wrap. “Like our flagship U.S.-manufactured BolaWrap 150, WrapVision reflects our unwavering focus on delivering ethically built, scalable tools that strengthen public safety, safeguard sensitive data, and earn community trust. It also signals the growing momentum along our commercial roadmap—positioning Wrap to drive near-term revenue while advancing our long-term pathway toward durable, sustainable growth.”

Data Governance and Sourcing

For U.S. agencies, North American manufacturing and TAA compliance are not just procurement checkboxes—they are critical safeguards for mission-critical data. We believe that agencies can be confident the WrapVision meets stringent federal sourcing standards and avoids components from high-risk, non-compliant regions.

Wrap offers secure North American exclusive data centers to help ensure sensitive public safety video and evidence is not released to unauthorized foreign jurisdictions. We believe this reduces the risk of unauthorized access, cyber intrusion, and geopolitical influence over mission-critical information.

Cost Savings

WrapVision is available today. Competitively priced to deliver savings over other BWC platforms, we believe WrapVision is ready. The launch is expected to play a meaningful role in advancing Wrap’s multi-channel, subscription-driven, revenue strategy, supporting its long-term pathway to profitability by addressing a growing, regulation-driven market segment with high demand for trusted, domestic solutions.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads the world in pre-escalation and beyond, providing law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident.

This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and give officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is a not pain-based- compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate—instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ equips officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, leading to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision seamlessly captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring with operational security, regulatory compliance, and superior video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES boasts seamless cloud integration and strictly adheres to Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance requirements and GSA schedule contracts requirements. Crucially, unlike many competitor devices manufactured overseas in foreign, non-compliant, and possibly hostile regions, WrapVision is built right here in North America today, with a critical made-in-America roadmap by the end of 2025. This track ensures unparalleled data integrity and eliminates critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

