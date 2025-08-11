Rising Cyber Threats to Brazil’s Health Sector Highlighted in New Health-ISAC Report

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health-ISAC, a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring resilience in the global health sector, has released a new report warning of intensifying threats to Brazil’s health system and urging stronger information sharing to help defend against them.

The Brazilian Critical Infrastructure Threat Landscape and Implications for Healthcare Organizations , is part of a monthly series that explores how geopolitical trends affect health sector security. This report shows how fragmented care delivery, expanded data centralization, and an evolving mix of cybercriminal and state-backed attackers place Brazil’s health infrastructure under growing strain.

Health-ISAC’s latest report reflects the organization’s continued commitment to global resilience of patient care through members collaborating and sharing actionable threat intelligence across over 140 countries and helping vulnerable regions strengthen their defenses against evolving but underreported risks.

“From ransomware gangs crippling hospital operations to state-sponsored actors targeting sensitive medical data, health organizations in Brazil are under pressure from every direction,” said Errol Weiss, Chief Security Officer at Health-ISAC. “This report offers tailored guidance to help health sector entities understand and respond to these risks.”

Diego Mariano, security lead at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, added: “The cybersecurity landscape remains fragmented, with growing threats outpacing regional preparedness – vigilance and collaboration are no longer optional, but critical. These reports bring much-needed clarity and context to Brazilian healthcare organizations that don’t always have access to these insights.”

“Empowering institutions worldwide with intelligence and situational awareness is vital to protecting their people and infrastructure so that they can ensure patients get the care they need,” said Denise Anderson, President and CEO of Health-ISAC. “By building stronger information-sharing connections across borders, we can help health systems everywhere become more resilient.”

To address these critical issues further, Health-ISAC invites health security leaders in Latin America to a workshop in Morumbi, Sao Paulo on September 9th, hosted at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. This workshop will provide a unique platform to learn about threats and best practices, collaborate with peers, and build essential relationships to foste collective resilience against Brazil's evolving threat landscape. To register: https://portal.h-isac.org/s/community-event?id=a1YVn000003MsmPMAS

About Health-ISAC Health-ISAC (Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center) is a non-profit, member-driven organization dedicated to protecting the global health sector from cyber and physical threats. Through real-time alerts, collaboration, and usable intelligence, Health-ISAC helps healthcare organizations improve security and resilience.

