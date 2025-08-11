Multimodal AI Market Size to Surpass USD 20.58 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rapid Cross-Industry Adoption and Breakthroughs in Generative AI Technologies | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multimodal AI Market was USD 1.64 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 20.58 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 37.34% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.

Multimodal AI Market Accelerates as Demand for Seamless Human-Machine Interaction Fuels Cross-Industry Adoption

The multimodal AI market is experiencing rapid expansion, propelled by the convergence of several transformative technology trends. The growing need for seamless and natural interaction between humans and machines is one of the key drivers, as organizations seek AI systems capable of interpreting multiple input types, including text, audio, and images, in real time. This integration enables a richer, more contextual understanding, leading to faster and more accurate decision-making across various industries.





The U.S. market, valued at USD 0.55 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 6.94 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 37.39%. Significant federal investments, private-sector funding, and an established AI innovation ecosystem support this growth. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has identified multimodal AI models as a cornerstone of future advancements in sectors such as autonomous systems, media, and healthcare, underscoring their role in shaping the AI landscape.

Key Players:

Aimesoft

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Jina AI GmbH

Meta

Microsoft

OpenAI, L.L.C.

Twelve Labs Inc.

Uniphore Technologies Inc.

Reka AI

Runway

Jiva.ai

Vidrovr

Mobius Labs

Newsbridge

OpenStream.ai

Habana Labs

Modality.AI

Perceiv AI

Multimodal

Neuraptic AI

Inworld AI

Aiberry

One AI

Beewant

Owlbot.AI

Multimodal AI Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.64 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 20.58 Billion CAGR CAGR of 37.34% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Software, Service)

• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs)

• By Data Modality (Image Data, Text Data, Speech & Voice Data, Video & Audio Data)

• By End-Use (Media & Entertainment, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Gaming, Others)

Segment Analysis

By Component

The software segment dominated in 2024 with a 68% share, driven by the essential role of AI development platforms, frameworks, and analytics engines in enabling cross-modal processing. Advances in pre-trained multimodal models and scalable AI frameworks have made software investments more cost-effective and adaptable across industries. The services segment is poised for the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 39.19%, as demand rises for specialized integration, customization, and lifecycle management services.

By Enterprise Size

Large enterprises held 69% of the market in 2024, leveraging their resources to adopt high-computation, enterprise-grade AI solutions. SMEs, however, are expected to record the fastest growth at 39.22% CAGR, aided by cloud-based AI services that eliminate the need for heavy infrastructure investments.

By End-Use

Media and entertainment led with 23% of revenue in 2024, capitalizing on multimodal AI for personalized content delivery, workflow automation, and interactive media. The BFSI sector is set to grow fastest, 38.93% CAGR, deploying AI for advanced fraud detection, customer service, and regulatory compliance.

By Data Modality

Text held the largest share at 32% due to its established role in natural language processing and integration ease. Speech and voice data will expand most rapidly, with a 40.46% CAGR, as voice assistants and conversational AI become central to customer engagement strategies.

North America Leads Global Multimodal AI Market as Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region Through 2032

North America held a commanding 47% market share in 2024, driven by a robust AI ecosystem, substantial R&D funding, and widespread deployment across healthcare, defense, and media. The U.S. leads due to early adoption, the presence of tech giants, and strong government support for AI innovation.

Asia Pacific will grow at the fastest CAGR of 39.11% through 2032, fueled by large-scale digital transformation programs, government-backed AI initiatives, and advanced infrastructure in nations like China, Japan, and South Korea. China dominates the region, benefiting from massive public and private investments.

Europe’s growth is anchored in strict data privacy standards, strong automotive and healthcare sectors, and academic-industry collaborations, with the U.K. at the forefront. Emerging markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are accelerating adoption through government-backed technology programs, expanding financial, healthcare, and telecom sectors.

Recent Developments

2025 – Amazon Web Services unveiled its Nova Premier multimodal models, integrating speech-to-speech and multimodal-to-multimodal capabilities for advanced conversational AI.

