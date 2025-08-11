Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Hit USD 40.30 Billion by 2032 | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market is estimated to be valued at USD 14.34 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 40.30 Bn by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% from 2025 to 2032. The market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by the expanding geriatric population, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and the growing demand for affordable healthcare solutions. Remote patient monitoring allows healthcare providers to track patients’ vital signs from a distance, enabling early detection of potential health issues in high-risk individuals. This approach supports better health outcomes, lowers healthcare expenses, and facilitates effective management of chronic conditions without the need for hospital visits or in-person professional care. As a result, the advantages of improved patient care and cost efficiency are expected to fuel significant growth in the adoption of remote patient monitoring devices in the near future.

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global remote patient monitoring devices market size is slated to expand over 2.8X, from USD 14.34 Bn in 2025 to USD 40.34 Bn by 2032.

Global demand for remote patient monitoring devices is expected to increase at a robust CAGR of 15.9% between 2025 and 2032.

Based on application, diabetes segment is set to hold a prominent global market share of 27.3% in 2025.

By end user, home healthcare settings category is projected to account for nearly one-third of the global remote patient monitoring devices market share in 2025.

North America is expected to maintain its market dominance, accounting for 44.1% of the global market share in 2025.

As per CMI’s new remote patient monitoring devices market analysis, Asia Pacific market is poised to register fastest growth during the forecast period.

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest remote patient monitoring devices market research report highlights key factors driving sales growth. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is one such growth factor.

Chronic conditions like diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and respiratory disorders are becoming more common. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the number of adults aged 20–79 living with diabetes worldwide is projected to rise to 853 million by 2050.

The growing burden of these chronic diseases is expected to drive demand for remote patient monitoring devices during the forecast period. This is because these conditions often require continuous monitoring of vital health parameters.

Remote patient monitoring devices allow healthcare providers to track patients’ health data outside conventional clinical settings using digital technologies. Their ability to remotely monitor various vital signs and other health metrics makes them valuable for effective chronic disease management.

Data Security Concerns and High Costs Hampering Market Growth

The future remote patient monitoring devices market outlook looks bright. However, high cost of advanced RPM devices and growing concerns over data privacy may limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Remote patient monitoring systems handle sensitive patient health information, making them susceptible to breaches, cyberattacks, and data misuse. Such concerns can hinder widespread adoption, dampening overall remote patient monitoring devices market demand.

Many advanced RPM devices come with a high price tag. This cost barrier can deter small and mid-sized healthcare providers from adopting these systems, potentially limiting the remote patient monitoring devices market growth in the coming years.

Shift Towards Home Healthcare Creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities

There is a growing preference for in-home care in the contemporary world as people look to reduce hospital visits and readmissions. This is expected to drive remote patient monitoring device demand.

Remote patient monitoring supports cost-effective remote care, thereby improving patient outcomes and convenience. Thus, growing shift towards home-based healthcare is set to create lucrative growth opportunities for remote patient monitoring device companies during the forecast period.

Impact of AI on the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming a powerful tool in the RPM devices market. It is elevating RPM devices from simple vital‑sign trackers to intelligent platforms that enable seamless, patient‑centric healthcare.

AI enables real‑time, predictive, and personalized care remotely. Wearables and portable devices powered by AI continuously monitor vitals like heart rate, respiration, and glucose levels. They detect early signs of health decline, assess patient risk, and alert care teams. This allows timely intervention, reduces hospital admissions, and improves chronic disease management.

Emerging Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Trends

Increasing geriatric population is expected to positively impact sales of remote patient monitoring devices during the assessment period. This is because older people are more prone to chronic conditions and require constant health monitoring.

Technological advancements in RPM devices are contributing to market expansion. Innovations in wearables, AI, biosensors, and data analytics are making remote patient monitoring devices more accurate, efficient, and user-friendly.

Telehealth services are gaining significant traction, creating new growth opportunities for remote patient monitoring device manufacturers. RPM devices are increasingly being integrated with telemedicine platforms and mobile applications to enable real-time patient data sharing, improving both usability and accessibility.

Analyst’s View

“The global remote health monitoring devices industry is set to experience robust growth, owing to growing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, rising shift towards home healthcare, and continuous advancements in remote monitoring technologies,” said Komal Dighe, a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Event Description and Impact CMS Reimbursement Expansion (2024–2025) Description: Recently, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services expanded reimbursement codes for RPM and Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM). Impact: These efforts encourage broader provider adoption of RPM devices, especially for chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes, opening new revenue channels for device manufacturers. Rise in Chronic Conditions Post-COVID Description: A surge in long COVID cases and mental health issues is driving demand for continuous health monitoring. Impact: This trend fuels demand for wearable RPM devices that track key health metrics like vitals, oxygen saturation, ECG, and sleep cycles. It also supports integration of mental health monitoring tools into RPM platforms. AI-Driven Predictive Monitoring Models Description: Healthcare providers are using AI to predict patient deterioration using RPM-generated data (e.g., SepsisWatch and AI Vital Sign Alerts). Impact: AI integration is transforming RPM from reactive tools to proactive care solutions, increasing demand for systems with predictive analytics, real-time alerting, and clinical decision support dashboards.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the remote patient monitoring devices market report:

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic PLC

Omron Healthcare

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Smiths Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

BPL Group

Cerena Corporation.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Schiller

Mindray Medical International Limited



Key Developments

In January 2024, Pylo Health launched next-generation of cellular-connected RPM devices, including the Pylo 200-LTE weight scale and the Pylo 900-LTE blood pressure monitor. These devices are clinically validated and connect to multiple cellular networks to better ensure reliable data transmission.

In August 2024, Royal Philips and smartQuare partnered to automate and simplify continuous patient monitoring across hospital and home settings. The collaboration integrates smartQare’s innovative solution, viQtor, with Philips’ advanced clinical patient monitoring platforms to enhance care continuity and reduce clinical workload.

In April 2024, Drager launched the new Vista 300, a cutting-edge patient monitoring system, in India. This new groundbreaking solution is designed to streamline information flow across hospital departments.

Market Segmentation

Device Type: Cardiac Monitoring Devices Respiratory Monitoring Devices Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Neuro-monitoring Device Multi-parameter Monitor Other Devices

Application: Oncology Cardiology Hypertension Chronic Respiratory Diseases Neurology Diabetes Others

End User: Home Healthcare Settings Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Care Centers Others

Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East Africa



