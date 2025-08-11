HRC WORLD PLC: Admission to Trading on the AQSE Growth Market

HRC WORLD PLC

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: HRC

ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20

11 August 2025

Admission to Trading on the AQSE Growth Market

This disclosure contains information that HRC World PLC is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014).

HRC World PLC is pleased to announce the admission to trading of its ordinary shares of €0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares") to the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market Access Category ("AQSE") with effect from 8.00am on 26 August 2025.

The Announcement of Application for Admission to the Aquis Growth Market, as set out in the Aquis Growth Market Rulebook, can be viewed below.

Alex George, Executive Director of HRC, commented:

“HRC's admission to the Aquis Stock Exchange marks a significant milestone for the Company as we enter an exciting new phase in our development. Our data centre facilities are designed to support critical IT infrastructure, ensuring exceptional levels of security, uptime, and connectivity to meet the demands of today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. As we prepare to expand our network, we are pleased to have secured a trading platform in the UK for our shareholders and investors that aligns with our own goals.

“Our listing on Aquis will also enable us to raise visibility of our operations internationally and, working with our UK advisers, we plan over the coming months to develop a more detailed investor relations plan to keep our shareholders informed of our expansion plans.”

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc, a UK public company listed on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen, is actively engaged in the development and operation of data centre facilities. Its end-to-end capabilities span Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Commissioning (EPCC), and full Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services. In addition to its focus on small to medium-scale distributed data centres, HRC World is committed to sustainable innovation—developing renewable energy solutions including solar, hydroelectric, wind, biogas, and exploring emerging technologies such as nano-nuclear reactors.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

Company contact details

HRC World Plc

+603 7786 0500

info@hrcplc.co.uk

Certified Adviser

Keswick Global AG

info@keswickglobal.com

+43 1 740 408045