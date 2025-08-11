Aeries Technology (AERT) Transforms HR into a Strategic Growth Engine with AI Innovation

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI‑powered business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) services, today announced the successful results of its strategic HR transformation. This initiative reengineers the employee lifecycle—sourcing, onboarding, engagement, and analytics—to drive scalability, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.

Leveraging AI and cloud-based tools, Aeries achieved significant milestones:

Onboarding time reduced from 3–5 days to one day (60–70% improvement) with 100% compliance from day one.

Administrative workload cut by 80%, enabling HR to focus on strategic priorities.

Employee engagement hit 97% satisfaction via the 30:60:90 Connect framework, with voluntary attrition at below 7%, well below the industry’s 13% benchmark.





The transformation, powered by Aeries’ proprietary AI-enabled platforms, streamlined sourcing, compliance, and reporting while boosting Learning & Development feedback to 4.4/5. The 5R employee experience framework—Refresh, Rejoice, Revive, Rejuvenate, Reach—elevated Great Place to Work® scores to 82, reinforcing Aeries’ reputation as an employer of choice. With the AI-enabled GCC market projected to reach $211 billion by 2030 (SNS Insider) and the HR management market expected to hit $60.52 billion (Grand View Research), Aeries is positioned to deliver enhanced financial returns and workforce agility for clients and investors.

“Digital transformation starts with our people,” said Sheetal Sawant, Head of Human Resources at Aeries Technology. “By integrating AI and automation, we’ve reimagined HR as a value-driving function that accelerates integration and enhances performance for our global clients.”

“This transformation strengthens our ability to deliver agile, high-performing GCC teams, creating measurable value for Private Equity portfolio companies,” said Ajay Khare, CEO of Aeries Technology. “It positions Aeries as a strategic partner for innovation and growth.”

With over 50% cost savings, 40+ successful GCC setups, and seven global locations, Aeries empowers mid-market companies with operational efficiency, solidifying its leadership in AI-driven transformation.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI‑enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private‑equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology‑driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

Media Contact

IR@aeriestechnology.com

Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding product launches, leadership strategy, business expansion plans, initiatives, and operational transformation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated herein by reference. Actual results may differ materially. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.