NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for H1 2025

Company announcement no. 9 – 25
11 August 2025

The interim report for H1 2025 is enclosed.

In connection with publication of the results for H1 2025, a conference call will be hosted on 12 August 2025 at 10:00 AM CEST.
The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG’s website; investor.ntg.com.

Investor relations and press:
Sebastian Rosborg,
Head of Investor Relations
+45 42 12 80 99
Sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com
ir@ntg.com|press@ntg.com
  

NTG Interim Report H1 2025

Company announcement no. 9 2025 NTG Interim Report H1 2025

