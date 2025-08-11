Company announcement no. 9 – 25

11 August 2025

NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for H1 2025



The interim report for H1 2025 is enclosed.

In connection with publication of the results for H1 2025, a conference call will be hosted on 12 August 2025 at 10:00 AM CEST.

The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG’s website; investor.ntg.com.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations and press:

Sebastian Rosborg,

Head of Investor Relations

+45 42 12 80 99

Sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com

ir@ntg.com|press@ntg.com

Attachments

NTG Interim Report H1 2025

Attachments