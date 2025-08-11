GDAI 2025 Scales New Heights: 1,000+ Sessions, 70+ Global affiliate Partners, and a Powerhouse Speaker Lineup

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As momentum builds toward the highly anticipated GDAI 2025, DataGlobal Hub is proud to unveil what participants should expect during and after the conference, how you can be part of the movement, Sponsored Speakers and and 70+ affiliate partner for DataGlobal hub. Global Data &AI Virtual Tech Conference 2025 coming up on the 22nd -24th of August, 2025 is the next phase of what promises to be a groundbreaking convergence of innovation, strategy, and societal impact convening leaders, innovators, and visionaries from across the globe, GDAI 2025 is set to enhance your knowledge of how artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies would shape the future of work, enterprise, and governance.

What to Expect at GDAI 2025

The conference will feature a diverse lineup of engaging sessions, including:

Keynote Sessions: High-profile leaders, visionaries, and tech pioneers will share their insights on the future of AI and data.

Breakout Panels & Fireside Chats: Engaging discussions on industry trends and innovations.

Live Demos & Product Showcases: First-hand exposure to the latest AI-driven products and solutions.

Workshops & Masterclasses: Hands-on learning experiences led by industry experts.

Virtual Networking & VIP Meetups: Opportunities to connect with like-minded professionals and industry leaders.

Exclusive offers and perks from our company partners and sponsors.

You stand the chance to get well curated transcripts of all sessions you attend plus a certificate of attendance.

Title sponsor

DataGlobal Hub is transforming what you use to know about virtual conference with loads of rich information and the immersive metaverse experience specifically designed for the Global Data & AI Virtual Tech Conference 2025. DataGlobal Hub has named vFairs as the Title Sponsor for the Global Data & AI Virtual Tech Conference (GDAI) 2025, the flagship three-day virtual gathering that brings together global leaders, innovators, and professionals in AI and data. As the official platform for the event, vFairs will host a fully immersive conference experience, enabling participants to access keynote addresses, expert panel discussions, interactive workshops, networking lounges, and product showcases from anywhere in the world. The collaboration underscores DataGlobal Hub’s commitment to accessibility, engagement, and world-class content delivery, ensuring that every attendee regardless of location can connect with ideas, insights, and opportunities shaping the future of AI and data.

With over one thousand speaking session submitted for GDAI 2025 and still counting, DataGlobal Hub is breaking the world milestone of the largest virtual tech conference in the globe by pulling the world best talents, innovators, inventors, creators, leaders and professionals together in a single virtual conference hall from 22nd of August to 24th of August 2025. Serving over half the world population with what they need to know about AI, igniting idea, expanding connection, creating a global stage to feature your organization.





Introducing additional Top Speakers for GDAI 2025

In our previous Press Release titled "Global AI Spotlight: DataGlobal Hub Assembles Hundreds of Industry Leaders for GDAI 2025, The Largest Global Virtual AI & Data Conference" where we announced hundreds of our speakers you can click this link to read more. In order to enrich our audience with the best experience, we are proud to announce additional handful of top speakers across many industries.

Madeline Zhang: Madeline is a senior software engineer with previous experience at Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Morgan Stanley, and IBM. She combines her technical skills with a passion for creativity, creating content that dives into AI, tech careers, and innovation. Madeline has built a social media audience of over 100k, sharing accessible insights and practical knowledge to empower others in the evolving tech landscape. She will be speaking on "How AI Is Changing the Game for Content Creators (& Why Engineers Should Care)"

Endee is the visionary CEO and founder of SF9 Fitness, a leading wellness brand transforming the weight loss industry across Africa. He will be speaking on "The Science of Predictable Weight Loss: How SF9 Fitness Uses AI & Data to Deliver Results That Work" Dr. Quentin Reul: Dr. Quentin is a recognized leader in the field of AI and knowledge graphs, currently serving as Director of Global AI Strategy and Solutions, Information Services at expert.ai. He empowers information professionals with cutting-edge AI solutions, specializing in leveraging knowledge graphs, NLP, and generative AI to unlock the full potential of data. His work focuses on streamlining information workflows and driving strategic decisions within information service organizations. During his session he will be speaking on the topic "How to Surface & Address Your Customers' Pain Points?"

: Krishna is a seasoned data science and analytics leader with over 12 years of experience driving measurable business outcomes across financial services, e-commerce, and digital collections. As Senior Manager of Data Science, Analytics & Reporting at Mercury Financial, he leads transformative initiatives that have saved over $2.5M and enhanced digital payment conversions by 15%. He will be speaking on "AI-Powered Dynamic Pricing for Revenue Growth" Victor Agboli: Victor is a Public Health Data Scientist and Ph.D. researcher in Biostatistics at the University of Florida. He previously served as a Data Analytics Intern at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), where he strengthened cybersecurity resilience through predictive analytics. Victor Agboli will be exploring "From Hype to Help: What AI Is Actually Doing in Medicine Today and How AI Is Helping Public Health? And What’s Getting in the Way?"

Nikhil is a seasoned tech professional with extensive experience working at leading organizations like Intuit, Social Finance (SoFi), and InComm Payments. With a good foundation in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Nikhil will be speaking on "Inclusive by Design: How Fintech and AI Are Powering Community-Driven Finance" Dippu Kumar Singh: Dippu is an experienced professional and thought leader in emerging data and analytics solutions, specializing in areas like Computer Vision and Generative AI/LLMs. During the conference Dippu will extensively speak on "The Data Driven Intelligence Innovation Lifecycle: From Experimentation to Real-World Value & Human Rights by Design: Building Trusted & Innovative AI for Tomorrow"

Kuber is a seasoned Data Analytics expert with 10+ years of experience driving revenue growth and efficiency for high-growth SaaS companies. Known for translating strong academic insight into real-world impact, he will speak on "Building High-Impact Data Teams: The Leadership Playbook" and "From Models to Impact: Operationalizing AI/ML with Data Governance and Self-Service BI." Naga Sai Mrunal Vuppala: Naga is a technology leader and AI practitioner with over a decade of experience. He currently serves as a senior software engineer and AI advocate in the U.S. health insurance sector, specializing in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), healthcare interoperability, and intelligent automation. He will be speaking on "Transforming Healthcare with AI-Driven Data Automation: Lessons from the Field"

Khalid is the AI Lead at EMS - UK, where he focus on bringing cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies into real-world, everyday use. He is passionate about applying niche AI technologies like digital twins, reinforcement learning, and CV2X in ways that make a tangible difference and he will be speaking on "Regulating AI: Balancing Innovation with Responsibility" Dharmendra Ahuja is a multi-cloud Certified Solution Architect and DevSecOps/Data Engineer with 18+ years of experience in IT. He specializes in automating the full application lifecycle using modern DevOps tools, with deep expertise across AWS, Azure, GCP, and container platforms like Kubernetes and Docker. He has led complex infrastructure projects for top clients including LA County and the State of AZ. At the conference, he’ll speak on "Transforming Software Delivery: Boosting Speed, Quality, and Security with Scalable CI/CD."

is a seasoned tech executive with 20+ years of experience in digital transformation across healthcare and supply chain. As Program Director at Zeal-Tech for Kaiser Permanente, he led the scaling of telehealth services from 1,000 to over 50,000 daily visits during COVID-19, maintaining 99.5% uptime. At the conference, he’ll speak on "Bridging the Care Divide: AI-Powered Telehealth Innovation for Equitable Healthcare Delivery." Varun Raj Duvalla is a data scientist with strong expertise in machine learning forecasting, predictive analytics, and BI. At PayPal, he built advanced forecasting frameworks using deep learning and probabilistic models, driving growth and accuracy in product adoption and planning. At GDAI, he will speak on "AI-Driven Financial Crisis Prediction: Implementing Next-Generation Risk Management Systems."

is a senior product designer and systems thinker with a background spanning architecture, AI, and UX design. She has led intelligent workflow and automation design at Klarity AI and TrustCloud, making complex systems intuitive and human-centered. At GDAI, she will lead a workshop on "From Friction to Flow: Redesigning Workflows with the 3C Model of Invisible Automation" and "Invisible Delight: Designing AI Experiences Users Don’t Notice—But Never Want to Lose." Gbenga Akingbulere is a multi-award-winning software engineer and Staff Software Engineer at Palo Alto Networks, where he leads the development of AI-powered cybersecurity applications at scale. A Google Cloud Certified Professional Cloud Architect and Machine Learning Engineer, Gbenga has authored several peer-reviewed publications and is the acclaimed author of the book “AI-Powered Secure Software Engineering: Preventing Financial Fraud Through Cybersecurity and AI.” His work recently featured in The Guardian Nigeria has driven advancements in responsible AI adoption, helping build systems that detect and prevent financial fraud and terrorism financing across Africa. Gbenga also serves as a judge for prominent global engineering awards, contributing to innovation in AI, digital infrastructure, and cloud computing.At GDAI 2025, he will be speaking on “Strategies for Responsible Data Use and Model Integrity in the Age of Generative AI,” offering critical insights at the intersection of trust, compliance, and intelligent systems.

is a technology leader with over two decades of experience designing and modernizing large-scale, AI-enabled infrastructure. As a senior engineering leader at eBay, he has spearheaded core system transformations revamping legacy platforms, transitioning to cloud-native data solutions, and reimagining API architectures. His work emphasizes agility, scalability, and reliability across complex, high-demand environments. At GDAI 2025, he will speak on “Modernizing at Scale: API Evolution, Platform Transformation, and AI-Driven Acceleration.” Apurva Godghase: She is a Senior Computer Vision Engineer at Brambles, with over seven years of R&D experience across diverse industrial domains. At Brambles, she specializes in designing and deploying cutting-edge machine learning and computer vision IoT prototypes to enhance supply chain efficiencies. She will be speaking on "Unlocking the Power of Computer Vision: Transforming Industries with AI and GenAI"

is a hands-on engineering manager with over 15 years of experience delivering innovative, cost-effective enterprise solutions. With deep expertise in J2EE web applications, intelligent automation, and digital transformation, he has led high-impact projects across industries, streamlining operations and driving business efficiency. As a seasoned technical leader and former product owner, Satya bridges the gap between engineering and business, championing agile delivery and strategic innovation. At GDAI 2025, he will speak on “Intelligent Automation & Transformation with AI.” Sravan Reddy Kathi is a skilled software engineer with 5 years of experience working on enterprise-scale Java applications, particularly within SAP-integrated environments. He has contributed to complex library and platform migrations—including upgrades to Spring, Jersey, OpenSAML, and Tomcat—focused on improving system performance, security, and maintainability. Sravan’s work supports long-term modernization by reducing technical debt and enabling legacy systems to adapt to evolving technologies like AI. At GDAI 2025, he will speak on “Modernizing Enterprise Codebases for AI: Lessons from Large-Scale Java Library Migrations.”

is a seasoned Technical Director and Solution Architect with over 22 years of experience leading enterprise IT transformations. Currently serving as Director at SPL Consulting Inc, he brings deep expertise across Oracle Cloud, Azure, and AWS platforms. His domain knowledge spans Oracle Financials, Order Management, Procurement, and Manufacturing, with a strong foundation in data integration, reporting, and multi-cloud architecture. At GDAI 2025, Srinivasan will speak on “Mastering Multi-Cloud ERP Integration: A Framework for Data Normalization and Synchronization.” Raja Krishna : Raja is a Senior Software Engineer at LOOP, a Series A startup, where he design, build, and optimize web applications using React, TypeScript, and GraphQL. He will be speaking on "How to Build Agentic Workflows for Your Business"

Sanath is a Director of Data and AI with 18 years of extensive experience specializing in architecting and implementing complex data solutions tailored for the Healthcare, Life Insurance, and Finance sectors. Sanath expertise encompasses Digital Solution Architecture, Advanced Data Engineering, Data Governance, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Regulatory Reporting, with a strong emphasis on regulatory compliance and data integrity. Sanath will be speaking on " The Great AI Scaling Bottleneck & The Neural Enterprise: Architecting AI-First Organizations Through TOGAF Evolution" Mark Mosley: Mark is a digital transformation leader with over a decade of experience at some of the world’s leading tech companies, including Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and ServiceNow. He specializes in unlocking value from cloud, AI, and enterprise technologies, driving meaningful business outcomes across both the public and private sectors. He will be speaking on "How Customer Success is Shaping the Future of AI, Machine Learning, and Big Data"

: Soni is a distinguished leader in Telecom, Media, and Technology Product, Infrastructure, and Service Solution Development at Capgemini. With extensive expertise in Telecom Network Operations Strategy from his tenure at both Vodafone and Capgemini, Hemant has a proven track record of driving digital transformation and innovation. As an expert in digital customer experience, Hemant excels at integrating advanced technologies to enhance customer interactions and streamline operations. His leadership in executing digital transformation advisory projects has led to significant improvements in product development and customer satisfaction. He will be speaking on "Agentic AI is revolutionizing telecom contact centers by presenting independent AI framework & AI-Powered Strategies for Revolutionizing Media and Entertainment in the Metaverse." Pratik Sheth: Sheth is leading a team that focused on designing intelligent software solutions that drive engineering productivity and innovation. Core expertise lies in AI product management at the intersection of user experience, system design, and scalable tooling with a particular focus on multi-device platforms and service ecosystems. From architecting cross-platform recommendation systems to addressing the hidden costs of deploying large-scale models on constrained devices, By bringing a pragmatic, product-first perspective to modern AI challenges. He will be speaking on "Automating Intelligence: How AI is Reshaping Business Processes and Decision-Making"

Jones is a leading authority in AI adoption, business strategy, and digital transformation. A Certified AI Consultant™, instructional designer, and founder of multiple AI-driven brands, she specializes in making AI accessible, actionable, and deeply impactful across corporate, nonprofit, and education sectors. Elisa is the creator of the C.A.L.M.AI Navigator™️ framework and a sought-after keynote speaker known for blending deep technical insight with engaging, real-world application. She will be speaking on "APEX Prompt Sequence: From One-Shot Guesswork to Board-Ready Results" Samson Adegbenro: Samson is a seasoned risk management professional with deep expertise in Audit and Third-Party Risk Management. He has held key roles at leading financial institutions, including Bank of America, where he worked in IT Risk Management Audit, and PwC Nigeria, where he began his career as an Auditor. Samson specializes in enhancing third-party governance, security, and operational resilience across complex enterprise ecosystems. He is currently at the forefront of innovation in the risk domain, pioneering the application of AI to identify and mitigate third-party vulnerabilities. His work focuses on developing next-generation risk management frameworks that proactively address evolving threats and strengthen enterprise controls. He will be speaking on " AI Governance & Risk Management"

: Cigil is a leader in advanced data analytics and a strategic advisor, Cigil has a robust background in data science and product management. With extensive experience across various organizations, Cigil has helped companies transform data into actionable insights that drive business success, while also guiding product development and scaling engineering efforts. He will be speaking on "Evaluation framework: Generative AI in operation" Mohan Krishna Mannava: Mannava is an accomplished technology leader with over 12 years of experience in Data, Analytics, and AI/ML, with a proven track record of harnessing the power of data to drive innovation, build products, and develop groundbreaking capabilities that foster data-driven decision-making for organizations in the new age of Artificial Intelligence. He will be speaking on "Elevating Customer Experience: The AI and Data Advantage"

He is a seasoned professional with over a decade of experience in Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence (BI), and Analytics across industries such as Banking, Healthcare, and Retail. Currently, he work as an Analytics Solutions Associate Sr. at JP Morgan Chase, where he has led BI system migrations, executive dashboard development, and data optimization initiatives. His expertise spans Tableau, Business Objects, Cognos, and PL/SQL, with a strong focus on data governance and AI-driven analytics to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency. He'll be speaking on "Unlocking Business Insights: Harnessing BI Tools and AI for Strategic Decision-Making" Nnanna Kalu-Mba: Nnanna is an ICT for Development specialist at the United Nations, focused on high-stakes AI and data applications. He architects and deploys robust, ethical technology solutions in some of the world's most challenging environments. His work ensures that innovation in machine learning and data science is applied safely and effectively to serve critical humanitarian missions and protect vulnerable communities, where reliability is not just a feature but a necessity. During the conference Nnanna Kalu-Mba will be speaking on "The Autonomous Field Coordinator: Deploying Agentic AI for High-Stakes Logistics"

: Chandu is an accomplished Engineering Leader and Solution Architect with over 15 years of experience in designing, developing, and scaling enterprise web applications. Currently at American Express, he has led globally distributed teams, driving innovation through microservices architecture, API-driven solutions, and agile methodologies. Naveen specializes in both frontend and backend technologies, including Java, JavaScript, React, Spring Boot, and Redis, with deep expertise in cloud-native development using Docker and Kubernetes. He will be speaking on "AI-Powered Incident Management: From Impact Assessment to Documentation" Nishanth Sirikonda : Nishanth is a Workday Solutions Architect with over 10 years of experience designing and implementing scalable, secure, and user-focused HCM solutions. He specializes in Workday HCM, Payroll, Time Tracking, Absence, Compensation, and complex integrations, driving efficiency and aligning systems with business goals. He will be speaking on "Invisible Hands, Secure Data: Federated Learning for Payroll & Workforce Analytics"

: Nayan Goel is a cybersecurity engineer and toolsmith passionate about offensive security, AI safety, and secure development. With a strong foundation in application security and automation, having built cutting-edge tools that bridge the gap between traditional pentesting and modern technologies like GraphQL and large language models (LLMs). Nandan Gupta: Nandan is an Application Security Engineer with a strong foundation in secure design, code reviews, and threat modeling across diverse application stacks. Both Nayan Goel & Nandan Gupta will be handling the topic "Burp, Bots, and Broken APIs: AI powered GraphQL Exploitation"





Anwar Ahmad is a distinguished technology leader and enterprise architect with over 16 years of experience transforming complex financial systems and pioneering AI-driven automation solutions. Currently serving as Vice President of Enterprise Architecture at Newrez LLC, one of America's leading mortgage lenders, Anwar has architected systems that process over 30 million transactions daily and has successfully migrated more than 3 million customer identities to modern platforms. During the conference he will deeply explore "Transforming Customer Service: Human-AI Collaboration With 287% ROI" Ohm Hareesh Kundurthy: Ohm is a strategic data architect with over 18 years of experience designing and leading enterprise data platforms across regulatory compliance, credit and market risk, capital adequacy, liquidity, and financial reporting in the global banking sector and currently working as Director, Application development @ Santander Bank. His expertise lies in modernizing legacy ecosystems, leading cloud transformations, and architecting scalable solutions that support retail, commercial, investment banking, and capital markets. Ohm will be speaking on "Reimagining Banking with Secure AI: Data Democratization and Federated Intelligence"

Aravind Raghu is a Global technology professional with hands-on experience across enterprise-grade financial systems. Proficient in backend architectures using Java, Spring Boot, Kafka, and secure API design. Adept in leveraging Kubernetes, Docker, and cloud platforms to enable scalable and fault-tolerant deployments. Active contributor to research in next-gen FinTech, AI automation, and blockchain data integrity. Aravind will be speaking on "Harnessing Real‑Time Data Streams for AI & Analytics with Java Spring Boot & Apache Kafka" Nikita Golovko: Dr. Nikita Golovko is a seasoned Solution Architect with over 16 years of experience in designing scalable, secure, and cost-effective software architectures for industrial and business-critical systems. With a strong academic background and research in machine learning, he bridges the gap between advanced AI technologies and real-world applications on the shop floor.Nikita will be exploring "From Concept to Factory Floor: Designing Robust AI Architectures for Industrial Applications"

: Bharat Kumar Chaturvedi is a Senior Vice President and Engineering Leader at a top-tier global financial institution, specializing in enterprise data architecture, regulatory technology, and AI-driven compliance. With over 15 years of experience driving data modernization and building scalable, explainable AI systems in highly regulated environments, he is a thought leader in bridging innovation with governance. Bharat is also an author, IEEE Senior Member, and active contributor to global AI and data strategy forums. He will be speaking on "AI-Driven Compliance: Building Scalable, Ethical, and Explainable Data Architectures for Regulated" Naganarendar Chitturi: Naganarendar Chitturi is a Senior Solutions Architect at Newrez with over 14 years of experience in enterprise automation, AI integration, and digital transformation. At Newrez, Naganarendar leads the architecture and implementation of enterprise-grade applications that generate over $8 million in annual cost savings. His notable achievements include developing a generative AI powered chatbot using OpenAI and Microsoft Azure, creating comprehensive AI analytics platforms, and engineering intelligent document processing pipelines. He will dive into the topic "Architecting Agentic AI: Global Frameworks for Data-Driven Transformation"

Srinivasa is a Solution Architect, a Lead Data Engineer, Solution Designer and Project Lead. A skilled expert with over 19 years of IT experience, specializing in Data Engineering and Solutions Architecture. My expertise spans developing and implementing data models, ETL processes, and data visualizations to enable insightful decision-making. Currently, contributing my skills as a Solution Architect at Adept Consulting Group, working across a variety of advanced technologies such as Snowflake, Databricks, and Azure Stack, among others. Srinivasa will be exploring the topic "Harnessing the power of AI: Innovations in Large Language Models and Generative AI" Pharah Jean-Philippe: Pharah is a Brooklyn-born creative, Work Futurist, and Executive Coach with Haitian roots and over two decades of experience as a senior executive in corporate learning and leadership development. As the Founder and CEO of JPL Strategic Advisors & Consultants, she blends storytelling, strategy, and technology to empower underrepresented leaders and bold, innovative thinkers. During the conference she will be speaking on "Built for One, Powered by AI: Unlocking the Advantage for Solopreneurs and Small Businesses"

Sreenivasul is a seasoned IT professional with over 18 years of experience specializing in Contact Center technologies. He has demonstrated deep expertise across industry-leading platforms including Genesys Cloud CX, Google CCAI, Cisco UCCE, and NICE Voice Biometrics. Currently serving as a Technical Lead and Solution Architect at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Sreenivasul drives large-scale digital transformation projects, notably leading cloud contact center modernization and AI-driven customer experience enhancements. He will be speaking on "Securing Healthcare with Voice Biometrics: Real-World Impact from NICE & Omilia" Devdas Gupta: "Devdas Gupta is a seasoned technology leader with over 20 years of experience in architecting scalable, intelligent systems across the financial and enterprise technology landscape. As a Senior Manager of Software Development and Engineering Lead at Charles Schwab, USA, I lead strategic initiatives in cloud-native architecture, API platforms, AI-powered services, and platform modernization. Devdas will be speaking on "Empowering Developers with AI: From Code Completion to Automation"

Sheena is a Lead Data Scientist and AI/ML Manager, currently focused on building impactful solutions using Generative AI, NLP, and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). Sheena work involves advising teams on scaling AI systems, architecting end-to-end ML pipelines, and solving real-world problems. Sheena will be exploring the topic "Unpacking Azure AI: A Rapid Tour through Microsoft’s AI Ecosystem" Narendra reddy Sanikommu: Narendra is an accomplished Senior Software Engineer with over 12 years of experience in designing and building scalable, high-performance systems across Observability, Big Data, and Cloud-native domains. Having led the development of a centralized observability system at Nvidia that handles millions of metrics, logs, and traces per second delivering 20 times the cost efficiency compared to commercial alternatives like Datadog and Grafana Cloud. His technical stack includes Kubernetes, Prometheus, OpenTelemetry, Thanos, Loki, and Tempo, alongside a strong foundation in Apache Spark, Kafka, Elasticsearch, Neo4j, Cassandra, and Hive for advanced data processing.At the conference He will be speaking on "Managing Observability Cardinality at Scale: Cost, Performance, and Control"

Ranganath is a Chief Architect and technology leader specializing in telecom transformation, cloud-native architecture, and AI-driven innovation. As Delivery Architect Director at Capgemini, he leads large-scale OSS/BSS modernization and post-merger integration programs for global telecom clients. Known for his strategic vision and collaborative leadership, Ranganath has worked closely with industry leaders to drive operational excellence, customer experience improvements, and digital innovation. He is a frequent speaker on topics such as GenAI in telecom, automation, and enterprise architecture. He will be speaking on "From Legacy to Intelligence: Architecting AI-Driven Telecom Transformation at Scale" Sruthi Erra Hareram: Sruthi Erra Hareram is a highly accomplished Data Engineer with over 6 years of robust experience in architecting and delivering high-performance data solutions across cloud, big data, and analytics ecosystems. With a strong foundation in distributed computing and data warehousing, Sruthi has led complex projects across various industries, including chemicals, telecommunications, and media. She's currently serving as a Senior ITA/AST at Nova Chemicals and a Data Engineer at Telus International via Pyramid Consulting, Sruthi has demonstrated a remarkable ability to engineer real-time and batch data workflows that support critical operations. During the conference she will be speaking on "Scaling Cross-Cloud Analytics with Azure Databricks for AI-Driven Insights"

Kumar Kola is an accomplished SAP and Salesforce professional with over 16 years of extensive experience in Quality Assurance, SAP Solution Architecture, and Compliance. He holds various certifications, including Project Management Professional (PMP), SAP Solution Architect, SAP S/4HANA Sales, SAP SD, SAP MM, and Salesforce CPQ, among others. Vijay has expertise in a broad array of SAP and Salesforce modules, such as SAP SD, MM, FICO, CS/SM, TMS, and SCM, as well as in Salesforce and Conga CPQ. He will be exploring the topic "AI & Machine Learning Transform Enterprise Software Testing for SAP & Salesforce" Bhaskar Bharat Sawant: Bhaskar Bharat Sawant is a seasoned technology professional with over 15 years of combined academic and industry experience spanning artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud-native software engineering. His work integrates cutting-edge domains such as big data analytics, predictive modeling, IoT, and cybersecurity to deliver intelligent, scalable solutions across enterprise environments. He will be speaking on "Next-Gen Pricing Intelligence: Applying Machine Learning to Optimize Complex Enterprise Discounts".

Unveiling over 70 Affiliate Partners

Together, we're building a stronger, more connected future and this is just the beginning.

About DataGlobal Hub

DataGlobal Hub is a global media organization dedicated to advancing data literacy and AI awareness through compelling content, thought leadership, and world-class events. Our mission is to empower individuals and organizations to thrive in an AI-driven world by connecting them with the right tools, stories, and communities.

