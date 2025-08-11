Streann Media Launches Vertical Video Streaming and Global Fan Communities for ASU 2025 Junior Pan American Games

Miami, FL, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streann Media, the official next-generation video, community, and AI OTT Partner of the Panam Sports Channel, announced today the launch of an interactive multi-screen and vertical video streaming experience for the ASU 2025 Junior Pan American Games, scheduled for August 9–23 in Asunción, Paraguay. This digital-first initiative will deliver more than 700 hours of live coverage from 28 sports and over 4,000 athletes representing 41 nations, available simultaneously across web, mobile, connected TV, and—for the first time—major social platforms including YouTube and TikTok.





The Games, now in a new vertical format.

The Games, now in a new vertical format.

“This is more than a broadcast — it’s a digital milestone. With Panam Sports, we’ve reimagined how global audiences experience youth sports across screens and formats — and we’re building the micro-communities of the future.” — Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann Media

Innovations in the Panam Sports Channel Experience

Streann Media introduces several groundbreaking features for this year's games. Fans can enjoy vertical video highlights optimized for mobile, integrated directly into the Panam Sports app. The new Inside-Community™ feature allows real-time interaction among athletes, fans, and federations, fostering vibrant micro-communities around each sport and team.

The Panam Sports Channel will be available on multiple platforms, including web, mobile, Roku, FireTV and Android TV, ensuring a cross-generational, multi-platform audience reach. The interactive multi-camera experience offers viewers the ability to switch between different disciplines and camera angles, providing full control over their viewing experience.

Streann’s AI-powered platform enhances viewer experience and broadcaster performance through smart content recommendations, real-time optimization, and analytics.

Global Reach and Impact

The ASU 2025 Games will be streamed via over 30 official Broadcast Partners, including TyC Sports in Argentina, BandSports in Brazil, Win Sports in Colombia, and TVC in Mexico, among others. This extensive network ensures a pan-continental reach, bringing the games to audiences across the Americas and beyond.

Streann Media continues to lead the way in content distribution, engagement, and monetization, empowering media companies, creators, and brands in over 150 countries to launch interactive, scalable video experiences across any screen.

About Panam Sports



Panam Sports leads the Olympic Movement across the Americas as the continental association recognized by the IOC, founded in 1948. It powers sport development by supporting 41 National Olympic Committees and orchestrating major events like the Pan American Games, Parapan American Games, and Junior Pan American Games. These competitions not only showcase elite athletic performance but also serve as vital qualification pathways for the Olympic Games. The 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Asunción—hosting over 4,000 athletes across 28 sports—mark a significant step in nurturing future champions for the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima.



About Streann Media



Streann Media is the world’s most innovative platform for content distribution, audience engagement, and monetization. We specialize in creating multi-screen, interactive experiences — from vertical video to community-driven features — for sports, entertainment, and any content that thrives on multiple camera angles and real-time fan interaction. With patented technology and AI-powered tools, Streann empowers media companies, creators, and brands in 150+ countries to deliver scalable, interactive video experiences across every screen.





Building a community for sports and fans.





