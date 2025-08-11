Carronade Capital Urges Cannae Holdings to Answer Crucial Questions on Today’s Earnings Call

DARIEN, Conn., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carronade Capital Management, LP on behalf of its managed entities (“Carronade Capital”, “our” or “we”), which beneficially own approximately 3.2 million shares of Common Stock of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) and is one of the Company’s top shareholders, today posed important questions that it believes shareholders would like to see answered by Cannae’s executive team during its second quarter 2025 earnings call scheduled for 5:00 pm ET on August 11, 2025.

As a top shareholder, we are disappointed by the lack of transparency, responsiveness and engagement we have seen from Cannae and its Board of Directors (the “Board”). Cannae’s absolute and relative TSR from inception up until our engagement were -5% and -156%, respectively. Since our public engagement on March 20, 2025, absolute and relative TSR have improved to +18% and +16%, respectively, as we believe the market is endorsing Carronade’s approach and the Company has begun to buy back a small amount of stock.1 However, the Board has repeatedly failed to address key governance and strategic issues, instead opting to take steps to further entrench itself and disenfranchise shareholders as evidenced by generous compensation packages for management and the Board and delaying the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. We urge our fellow shareholders and Company analysts to hold Cannae accountable and demand clear, specific answers to the following questions during today’s call:

When will Cannae hold its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders? How does the Board justify further delay given it’s been nearly 14 months since its last Annual Meeting without any indication of intent to hold the meeting anytime in the near future?





Elaborate on Bill Foley’s responsibilities under his new Director Services Agreement now that he has triggered his payout package gifted by the Board in March of this year? How does the new Board construction, with one of Bill Foley’s long-time associates as Chairman and two new directors that were added during the midst of a proxy contest, give shareholders confidence that their best interests are represented in the boardroom when the incumbent directors have consistently received negative recommendations from leading shareholder advisory services?





What is the timeline for returning the proceeds from the Dun & Bradstreet sale and how much will shareholders receive? In March, Cannae committed to returning at least $300 million of the proceeds via share repurchases and has since completed approximately one-third of the buyback. Will the remaining $200 million be returned directly to non-insider shareholders, or will a portion be held back to repurchase half of Bill Foley’s shares at a 20% premium to the market price pursuant to his new Director Services Agreement? If so, will Cannae commit to offering shareholders the same premium in a tender offer?





What is the plan for monetizing and returning other public investments that have destroyed significant amounts of shareholder capital?



Shareholders deserve answers. Carronade Capital remains committed in its efforts to effect meaningful change to drive shareholder value at Cannae and will continue to seek shareholder representation on the Board at the 2025 Annual Meeting. Carronade’s four highly qualified and independent nominees are Mona Aboelnaga, Benjamin Duster, Dennis Prieto and Cherie Schaible.

1 Bloomberg as of August 8, 2025. Relative to updated Peer Group disclosed in 2024 10-K: Main Street Capital, Compass Diversified Holdings, StepStone Group, Hercules Capital, Federated Hermes, Capital Southwest, Artisan Partners Asset Management, Trinity Capital, Hamilton Lane, Bridge Investment Group and GCM Grosvenor.



About Carronade Capital

Carronade Capital Management, LP (“Carronade Capital Management”) is a multi-strategy investment firm based in Darien, Connecticut with approximately $2.5 billion in assets under management that focuses on process driven investments in catalyst-rich situations. Carronade Capital Management, founded in 2019 by industry veteran Dan Gropper, currently employs 14 team members. Carronade Capital was launched on July 1, 2020. Dan Gropper brings with him nearly three decades of special situations credit experience serving in senior roles at distinguished investment firms, including Elliott Management Corporation, Fortress Investment Group and Aurelius Capital Management, LP.

