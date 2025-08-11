AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | July 2025

July YTD - JulyBeginning
Inventory		 
 20252024%Chg 20252024%ChgJuly-2025 
2WD Farm Tractors         
 < 40 HP10,79310,978-1.7 79,36685,969-7.763,927 
 40 < 100 HP5,1465,107.8 29,46531,459-6.328,402 
 100+ HP1,4272,019-29.3 10,09313,776-26.78,461 
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors17,36618,104-4.1 118,924131,204-9.4100,790 
4WD Farm Tractors248415-40.2 1,4302,337-38.8762 
Total Farm Tractors17,61418,519-4.9 120,354133,541-9.9101,552 
Self-Prop Combines359638-43.7 1,8713,308-43.41,138

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

