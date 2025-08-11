INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ: WOOF) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by August 29, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague , a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, is investigating potential securities law violations involving Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (“Petco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WOOF). A class action lawsuit was recently filed on behalf of investors who acquired Petco securities between January 14, 2021 and June 5, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Petco securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 29, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Petco, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a health and wellness company focused on enhancing the lives of pets and pet parents.

The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Petco’s pandemic-related tailwinds and the sustainability of its premium pet food business model. It further alleges that the Company overstated its ability to deliver profitable growth while downplaying operational challenges. These alleged misrepresentations led to significant declines in Petco’s stock price, including a drop of more than 20% on August 24, 2023, following a downward revision of financial guidance, and further declines after subsequent disclosures and leadership changes.

If you are a Petco investor and would like to learn more about this action, please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

