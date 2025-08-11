Ozak AI Crosses $1.7M in Total Presale Funds, Big Partnerships Revealed





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozak AI has officially crossed the $1.7 million mark in its Stage 4 presale, with over 108 million $OZ tokens already sold to whale investors chasing early entry into one of 2025’s most talked-about AI-powered crypto projects.

Priced at just $0.005 per token, the presale is attracting both crypto enthusiasts and whale crypto investors drawn to Ozak AI’s promise of real-time market insights, upcoming $1 target launch valuation, and growing list of high-profile partnerships that are solidifying its position as a major project in the decentralized AI arena.

Ozak AI Presale Fund Surges Over $1.7 Million

Ozak AI continues its rapid ascent in the crypto market, crossing the $1.7 million milestone in its ongoing Stage 4 presale. Over 108 million $OZ tokens have already been sold out to whale investors eager to get in early on what many analysts are calling one of the most promising AI-powered blockchain projects of 2025.

With the 4th presale price set at just $0.005, crypto investors are already eyeing significant upside potential ahead of the project’s $1 target launch price, which could deliver gains of up to 200x. Growing interest is being fueled not just by the numbers, but by Ozak AI’s strategic partnerships, live event momentum, and integration into the broader Web3 ecosystem.

Listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko With Full Audit Completed

Momentum behind the presale has been reinforced by Ozak AI’s visibility across leading crypto listing platforms, with the project now officially listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko and recognized by Certik.





An internal audit has already been completed, indicating its commitment to transparency and investor security. The combination of verified market presence, early-stage accessibility, and real-world tech applications is setting Ozak AI apart in a crowded AI-crypto market.

What Makes Ozak AI Stand Out

Ozak AI’s core value proposition lies in its ability to compress market information latency, delivering trading signals and real-time data to crypto traders.

The platform’s AI algorithms track and process vast streams of on-chain and off-chain data, delivering actionable insights faster than most institutional desks. This technology allows traders to move in sync with—or ahead of—major market shifts.

Community Building Through GM Vietnam

Beyond its technical foundations, Ozak AI has been actively building community and brand presence through global events. One recent highlight was the GM Vietnam gathering, which saw an energetic mix of crypto leaders, developers, and investors converge for a weekend of networking, innovation, and cultural flair.

From the neon-lit Sundown Signals mixer serving signature cocktails to the caffeine-charged Roadshow Brunch featuring authentic Vietnamese cà phê, the event showcased Ozak AI’s unique approach to connecting with its audience.

These gatherings weren’t just social—they sparked numerous moments, fostering collaborations with partners like Manta Network, Ventures BD, TCVN Community, SoulsLabs, MPost.io, and Yellow. The buzz from GM Vietnam is only the beginning, as these collaborations are expected to translate into concrete integrations and co-developed solutions in the coming months.

Ozak AI Partnership With Weblume

The partnership front has been especially active, with Ozak AI announcing a collaboration with Weblume—a no-code Web3 builder that enables anyone to launch smart contracts, dApps, and complete blockchain sites in minutes.

Integrating Ozak AI’s real-time market signals into Weblume’s drag-and-drop toolkit opens the door for creators to instantly deploy data-rich dashboards and on-chain applications without the traditional development bottlenecks. This synergy empowers builders to act on insights the moment they emerge, shrinking the gap between analysis and execution.

Ozak AI x SINT: Who Is SINT?

Another notable alliance is Ozak AI’s partnership with SINT, an emerging powerhouse in AI autonomy tools. SINT brands itself as a “one-click AI upgrade” for any Web2 or Web3 product, offering autonomous agents, cross-chain bridges, and voice-ready interfaces that can transform static apps into dynamic, self-driving ecosystems.

With over 60,000 users already onboarded and $320,000 in revenue generated within just three months, SINT has quickly demonstrated traction. Its tech stack includes voice-driven trading and payment bots, SDKs for embedding AI logic into third-party platforms, and cross-chain transaction infrastructure supporting Ethereum, Solana, BNB, and Cosmos.

Why the Ozak AI x SINT Partnership Works

The strategic fit between Ozak AI and SINT is clear. Ozak AI’s strength is in delivering ultra-fast, reliable market intelligence, while SINT’s advantage lies in enabling hands-free execution of complex actions. Combining these capabilities could allow users to not only receive high-quality trading signals in real time but also to have them acted upon instantly by AI agents.

Both share a mission to lower technical barriers, with Ozak AI simplifying access to institutional-grade data and SINT transforming complicated on-chain workflows into simple voice or text commands. By integrating their solutions, users could track exactly when a signal was generated, what the AI agent did in response, and how the outcome performed—all verifiable on-chain.

Furthermore, Ozak AI is now at the forefront, delivering real-time insights to traders worldwide. With the $OZ presale price still at $0.005 and early gains already reaching 5x, the window for early participation is rapidly narrowing.

About Ozak AI

Ozak AI is a blockchain-based crypto project that provides an innovative platform that focuses on predictive AI and advanced data analytics for financial markets. Through machine learning algorithms and decentralized community technologies, Ozak AI enables real-time, accurate, and actionable insights to help crypto lovers and corporations make the perfect choices.

For more, visit

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Twitter: https://x.com/ozakagi

Media Contact:

Andres Brinc

media@ozak.ai



Disclaimer: This content is provided by Ozak AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81651bec-c135-476a-8a72-f66723392793

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e808c53-6af9-4dd2-9e90-3ea8d3a5b83c