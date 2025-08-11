HF Foods Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) (“HF Foods” or the “Company”), a leading distributor of international foodservice solutions to Asian restaurants and other businesses across the United States, reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net revenue increased 4.1% to $314.9 million compared to $302.3 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit increased 5.1% to $55.1 million compared to $52.5 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin increased 13 basis points to 17.5% compared to the prior year period.

Net income increased 117.0% to $0.5 million compared to net income of $0.2 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 31.1% to $13.8 million compared to $10.6 million in the prior year period.

GAAP diluted EPS increased to $0.02 compared to $0.00 in the prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS increased to $0.12 compared to $0.04 in the prior year period.



Management Commentary

“We are pleased to report record net revenue and gross profit for HF Foods in the second quarter,” said Felix Lin, President and Chief Executive Officer of HF Foods. “Our results demonstrate the continued momentum of our transformation initiatives and our disciplined execution against our strategic priorities, even amid a dynamic and uncertain macro environment. The successful completion of our ERP implementation across our entire network has established a unified platform that will drive breakthrough levels of efficiency and unlock the full potential of our operations. We remain confident in our long-term strategy and are actively evaluating attractive M&A opportunities as we are focused on expanding our geographic footprint and enhancing our product capabilities. Through our strategic investments, operational excellence, and market leadership in the Asian specialty distribution landscape, we believe HF Foods is positioned to drive sustained growth and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Net revenue was $314.9 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $302.3 million in the prior year period, an increase of $12.5 million, or 4.1%. The increase was primarily attributable to volume increases and improved pricing in Meat & Poultry and Seafood.

Gross profit was $55.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $52.5 million in the prior year period, an increase of $2.7 million, or 5.1%. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in volume and improved pricing in Meat & Poultry and Seafood during the quarter. Gross profit margin increased to 17.5% compared to 17.4% in the same period in 2024.

Distribution, selling and administrative expenses increased by $1.2 million, or 2.4%, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Distribution, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue decreased from 16.5% in the prior year to 16.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to increased net revenue and lower professional fees, partially offset by increased payroll, rental and other expenses.

Net income increased 117.0% to $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The improvement was primarily driven by an increase in income from operations of $1.5 million compared to the prior year period; however, the prior year’s results included a one-time gain from lease guarantee income offset by an SEC settlement, which did not recur in the current year, thereby partially offsetting the year-over-year improvement.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 31.1% to $13.8 million compared to $10.6 million in the prior year, which was due to various items noted in the Adjusted EBITDA table below.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Cash provided by operating activities was $10.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $1.9 million in the prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $8.5 million primarily due to an increase in non-cash expense add-backs. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash of $15.7 million, checks issued not presented for payment of $7.0 million and access to approximately $57.8 million in additional funds through the $125.0 million line of credit, subject to a borrowing base calculation. The Company has funded working capital and other capital requirements primarily by cash flow from operations and bank loans. Cash is required to pay purchase costs for inventory, salaries, fuel and trucking expenses, selling expenses, rental expenses, income taxes, other operating expenses and to service debts.

Earnings Call and Webcast

HF Foods’ management team will host a live conference call to discuss its financial results today at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). The link to the webcast will be available on the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.hffoodsgroup.com. Those interested in participating in the live call can dial 1-877-407-0752 or 1-201-389-0912. The webcast will be archived and available for replay.

About HF Foods Group Inc.

HF Foods Group Inc. is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine, leveraging its nationwide network of distribution centers and its strong relations with growers and suppliers of fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant food products and supplies in the US and Asia. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, HF Foods trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “HFFG”. For more information, please visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release other than statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and contain our current expectations about our future results. We have attempted to identify any forward-looking statements by using words such as “aims,” “continues,” “expects,” “plans,” “will,” and other similar expressions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in all of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to our ability to consummate our operational transformation plan as anticipated, risks relating to the impact of our operational plan on our sales and efficiencies, risks relating to the impact of demographic trends on demand for the products we distribute, risks related to potential increases in tariff-related costs, statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors including those disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Discussion of our financial results includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS (“earnings per share”), that we believe provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial performance with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. The definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies in the industry. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS are not defined under GAAP and are subject to important limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our GAAP financial results. Management uses EBITDA, defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization to measure operating performance. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude certain unusual, non-cash, or non-recurring expenses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is less susceptible to variances in actual performance resulting from non-recurring expenses, and other non-cash charges, provides useful information for our investors and is more reflective of other factors that affect our operating performance.

We believe non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS are useful measures of operating performance because these measures exclude certain items not reflective of our core operating performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. is defined as net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. adjusted for amortization of intangibles, change in fair value of interest rate swaps, stock based compensation, transaction related costs, transformational project costs and certain unusual, non-cash, or non-recurring expenses. We believe that non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS facilitates period-over-period comparisons and provides additional clarity for investors to better evaluate our operating results. We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS in order to provide supplemental information that we consider relevant for the readers of our consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in its reports filed with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and such information is not meant to replace or supersede U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the schedules attached to this press release.

HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 15,650 $ 14,467 Accounts receivable, net 52,492 54,346 Inventories 127,240 97,783 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,784 11,507 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 202,166 178,103 Property and equipment, net 158,011 149,572 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,998 13,944 Long-term investments 2,239 2,350 Customer relationships, net 131,332 136,615 Trademarks, trade names and other intangibles, net 28,060 24,911 Goodwill 38,815 38,815 Other long-term assets 4,916 5,681 TOTAL ASSETS $ 593,537 $ 549,991 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Checks issued not presented for payment $ 6,989 $ 5,687 Line of credit 60,815 57,483 Accounts payable 68,251 50,644 Current portion of long-term debt, net 5,410 5,410 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 6,405 3,797 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 4,253 4,177 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,576 18,001 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 169,699 145,199 Long-term debt, net of current portion 100,614 103,324 Obligations under finance leases, non-current 27,847 19,929 Obligations under operating leases, non-current 24,856 10,125 Deferred tax liabilities 27,425 29,392 Other long-term liabilities 1,979 728 TOTAL LIABILITIES 352,420 308,697 Commitments and contingencies SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock — — Common stock 5 5 Treasury stock (7,750 ) (7,750 ) Additional paid-in capital 605,078 604,235 Accumulated deficit (357,628 ) (357,199 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC. 239,705 239,291 Noncontrolling interests 1,412 2,003 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 241,117 241,294 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 593,537 $ 549,991





HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net revenue $ 314,853 $ 302,342 $ 613,281 $ 597,996 Cost of revenue 259,721 249,877 507,190 495,120 Gross profit 55,132 52,465 106,091 102,876 Distribution, selling and administrative expenses 51,013 49,840 100,818 100,336 Income from operations 4,119 2,625 5,273 2,540 Other expenses (income): Interest expense 2,817 3,119 5,426 5,953 Other (income) expense, net (414 ) 3,466 (591 ) 3,372 Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts 685 (361 ) 1,869 (2,331 ) Lease guarantee income — (5,433 ) — (5,548 ) Total other expenses, net 3,088 791 6,704 1,446 Income (Loss) before income taxes 1,031 1,834 (1,431 ) 1,094 Income tax expense (benefit) 521 1,599 (411 ) 1,418 Net Income (Loss) 510 235 (1,020 ) (324 ) Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (706 ) 218 (591 ) 353 Net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ 1,216 $ 17 $ (429 ) $ (677 ) Earnings (Loss) per common share - basic $ 0.02 $ — $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Earnings (Loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.02 $ — $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares - basic 52,969,037 52,585,715 52,853,982 52,370,842 Weighted average shares - diluted 53,414,715 52,661,119 52,853,982 52,370,842





HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,020 ) $ (324 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 14,019 13,266 Provision (credit) for expected credit losses 618 (40 ) Deferred tax benefit (1,967 ) (824 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts 1,869 (2,331 ) Stock-based compensation 999 1,260 Non-cash lease expense 2,488 1,930 Lease guarantee income — (5,548 ) Other non-cash (income) expense (330 ) 485 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,406 (3,303 ) Accounts receivable - related parties (170 ) (240 ) Inventories (29,457 ) (13,614 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,723 1,149 Other long-term assets 541 723 Checks issued not presented for payment 1,302 1,958 Accounts payable 17,419 10,880 Accounts payable - related parties 188 254 Operating lease liabilities (1,735 ) (2,007 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (425 ) (1,733 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 10,468 1,941 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (6,731 ) (6,331 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 139 — Net cash used in investing activities (6,592 ) (6,331 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments for tax withholding related to vested stock awards (156 ) (128 ) Proceeds from line of credit 631,713 735,717 Repayment of line of credit (628,237 ) (727,958 ) Repayment of long-term debt (2,730 ) (2,768 ) Payment of debt financing costs (213 ) — Repayment of obligations under finance leases (3,070 ) (1,737 ) Net cash (used in) provide by financing activities (2,693 ) 3,126 Net increase (decrease) in cash 1,183 (1,264 ) Cash at beginning of the period 14,467 15,232 Cash at end of the period $ 15,650 $ 13,968





HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Change Net income $ 510 $ 235 $ 275 Interest expense, net 2,775 3,119 (344 ) Income tax expense 521 1,599 (1,078 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,261 6,590 671 EBITDA 11,067 11,543 (476 ) Lease guarantee income — (5,433 ) 5,433 Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts 685 (361 ) 1,046 Stock-based compensation expense 625 522 103 Business transformation costs (1) 629 130 499 SEC settlement — 3,900 (3,900 ) Other non-routine expense (2) 10 260 (250 ) Executive transition and organizational redesign (3) 829 — 829 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,845 $ 10,561 $ 3,284





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Change Net loss $ (1,020 ) $ (324 ) $ (696 ) Interest expense, net 5,384 5,953 (569 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (411 ) 1,418 (1,829 ) Depreciation and amortization 14,019 13,266 753 EBITDA 17,972 20,313 (2,341 ) Lease guarantee income — (5,548 ) 5,548 Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts 1,869 (2,331 ) 4,200 Stock-based compensation expense 999 1,260 (261 ) Business transformation costs (1) 866 1,103 (237 ) SEC settlement — 3,900 (3,900 ) Other non-routine expense (2) 110 566 (456 ) Executive transition and organizational redesign (3) 1,802 — 1,802 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,618 $ 19,263 $ 4,355

________________

(1) Represents costs associated with the launch and continued implementation of strategic projects including supply chain management.

improvements and technology infrastructure initiatives. (2) Includes contested proxy and related legal and consulting costs and facility closure costs. (3) Includes severance and related expenses for the Company’s transition of executive officers and organizational redesign.





HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.

TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) The following tables present our non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS for the three and six months June 30, 2025 and 2024 respectively, as well as reconciliations of each measure to their nearest GAAP equivalents: Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Change Net income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ 1,216 $ 17 $ 1,199 Amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs 4,021 4,070 (49 ) Lease guarantee income — (5,433 ) 5,433 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 685 (361 ) 1,046 Stock-based compensation expense 625 522 103 Business transformation costs (1) 629 130 499 SEC settlement — 3,900 (3,900 ) Other non-routine expense (2) 10 260 (250 ) Executive transition and organizational redesign (3) 829 — 829 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (4) (1,632 ) (776 ) (856 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ 6,383 $ 2,329 $ 4,054 GAAP diluted loss per common share attributable to HF Foods $ 0.02 $ — $ 0.02 EPS difference (5) 0.10 0.04 0.06 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share attributable to HF Foods (5) $ 0.12 $ 0.04 $ 0.08 Non-GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands) (5) 53,415 52,661





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Change Net loss attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ (429 ) $ (677 ) $ 248 Amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs 7,890 8,140 (250 ) Lease guarantee income — (5,548 ) 5,548 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 1,869 (2,331 ) 4,200 Stock-based compensation expense 999 1,260 (261 ) Business transformation costs (1) 866 1,103 (237 ) SEC settlement — 3,900 (3,900 ) Other non-routine expense (2) 110 566 (456 ) Executive transition and organizational redesign (3) 1,802 — 1,802 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (4) (3,249 ) (1,781 ) (1,468 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ 9,858 $ 4,632 $ 5,226 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to HF Foods $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ — EPS difference (5) 0.20 0.10 0.10 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share attributable to HF Foods (5) $ 0.19 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 Non-GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands) (5) 53,245 52,961

