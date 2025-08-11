Air Medical Programs Enhance Patient Care State-Wide with Automated CPR Device

PHOENIX, AZ, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LifeNet, Native Air, and TriState CareFlight bases across Arizona are proud to announce the integration of the ZOLL AutoPulse® NXT automated CPR device into their air medical transport operations — a key milestone that significantly enhances patient care and emergency response capabilities. The sister bases are all part of Air Methods, the nation’s leading emergency air medical service provider.

The AutoPulse NXT device delivers consistent, high-quality chest compressions without interruption, enabling the crew to remain safely restrained during flight. Unlike manual CPR, which can be exhausting and inconsistent, the AutoPulse NXT ensures seamless compressions throughout transport, supporting better outcomes for cardiac patients.

“The AutoPulse has been a game changer for both patient outcomes and crew safety,” said Air Methods South Central Clinical Director Kait Price. “In many of our airframes, traditional CPR simply isn’t possible due to space and safety limitations. The AutoPulse allows us to deliver consistent, high-quality compressions even in flight, ensuring we can initiate and maintain resuscitation while rapidly transporting patients to definitive care.”

The rollout of the AutoPulse NXT across Air Methods’ entire community-based fleet earlier this year reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and clinical excellence. Each year, Air Methods teams provide CPR to more than 600 patients. With the AutoPulse NXT, crews can now deliver uninterrupted compressions during transport, critical to improving outcomes for cardiac arrest patients, especially when rapid transport to percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI)-capable hospitals or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) centers is essential.

“Performing high-quality CPR during air transport used to require tough choices between patient care and crew safety,” said Dr. Stephanie Queen, senior vice president of clinical services at Air Methods. “This device eliminates that trade-off, allowing us to deliver lifesaving care without compromising safety.”

The LifeNet, Native Air, and TriState CareFlight crews provide critical care air transport 24/7/365, serving as flying intensive care units in support of first responders and hospitals across the region. Their highly trained teams respond to a wide range of emergencies, including cardiac arrests, strokes, traumatic injuries, burns, and other life-threatening conditions.

Dedicated to patient access and affordability, Air Methods is in-network with most major health insurance providers and offers a robust Patient Advocacy Program to assist all patients, regardless of insurance status.

About Air Methods

LifeNet, Native Air, and TriState CareFlight are part of Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service delivering lifesaving care to approximately 100,000 people every year. With 45 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

