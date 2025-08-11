Optimove Reports Reveal 80%+ of US Consumers Have Anxiety Over Tariffs Across 2025 Shopping Seasons

New York, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove Insights, the research and analysis arm of Optimove, today released new findings showing that American consumers are increasingly concerned about the impact of tariffs on their spending power. Data from Optimove Insights' surveys of 1,066 US consumers aged 18–65 with household incomes over $75,000 on summer, back-to-school, and pre-holiday shopping periods revealed a consistent theme: more than 81.4% of shoppers are worried about tariffs, and 80.5% are concerned about inflation.

“These findings are a wake-up call for marketers,” said Pini Yakuel, CEO of Optimove. “Now more than ever, consumers feel economic pressures. Marketers need agility and empathy to respond in real time. Brands must acknowledge financial anxiety through supportive, empathetic messaging.”

Survey results also revealed that while consumers are anxious, many remain willing to spend if presented with value and trust-driven engagement. Irrelevant messaging leads to fatigue and missed opportunities.

Yakuel added, “Brands that cannot listen to consumers’ needs and wants and respond in real time will appear tone-deaf. Positionless Marketing helps eliminate these inefficiencies by enabling smarter, more personalized engagement at scale.”

