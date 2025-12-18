EGR Power 50 2025 Rankings Reveal 52% are Optimove Clients; Including 70% of the Top 10

New York, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators, announced today that 52 percent of the EGR Power 50 Ranking 2025 and 70% of the Top 10 operators are Optimove clients, relying on its platform to personalize engagement and maximize customer lifetime value.

For more than 20 years, EGR has released its global snapshot of the online gambling market, providing a rundown of the key industry power players and how they are performing against competitors. To see the EGR Power 50 2025 rankings, go here.



The EGR Power 50 achievement follows Optimove's recent announcements:

While the EGR Power 50 highlights the industry’s most established operators, the 2025 EGR Ones to Watch list spotlights the fastest-growing and most innovative brands. Optimove is the choice of 50 percent of those EGR Ones to Watch operators, demonstrating its ability to scale with both market leaders and the next generation of high-growth sportsbooks and iGaming brands.

“Having 52 percent of the EGR Power 50 and 70% of the top 10 as Optimove clients is an incredible honor,” said Pini Yakuel, CEO and Founder of Optimove. “This recognition reinforces the value of our Positionless Marketing approach, which shatters the marketing assembly line to accelerate marketing execution and our commitment to helping operators grow responsibly while strengthening long-term player loyalty. We remain focused on delivering the most advanced technology and AI-driven tools empowering operators to execute highly personalized marketing at scale.”

Positionless Marketing: The New Standard for Player Engagement

Optimove’s Positionless Marketing Platform frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. It gives marketers the ability to do anything and be everything with three transformative powers: Data Power, Creative Power, and Optimization Power; effectively transforming marketing from an assembly line with a chain of handoffs into a fluid process, allowing operators to move faster and engage players more meaningfully. The innovation of Positionless Marketing is one reason why Optimove is the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators.

About Optimove

Optimove is the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators. Positionless Marketing frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88 percent, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For two years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, recognized for its AI-driven decisioning, prescriptive insights, and proven ability to orchestrate thousands of personalized campaigns in real time across channels. AI-led marketing is a hallmark of Optimove’s visionary leadership.

By embedding AI directly into its platform as early as 2012, Optimove paved the way for today’s Positionless Marketing standard. Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.