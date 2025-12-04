Optimove Lands Flagship Brazilian Brands as Customers; Bolsters Team Amidst Growth

New York, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Platform for iGaming, today announced a major milestone in Brazil, welcoming flagship customers and bolstering the local team with leading professionals. The development reflects Optimove’s growing presence in Latin America and its commitment to helping Brazilian operators build stronger, more connected relationships with their players.

Optimove’s Positionless Marketing Platform removes fixed roles from marketing teams, giving them the capability to access data, produce campaign assets, and optimize results without waiting on others. This model transforms marketing from a chain of hand-offs into a fluid process, allowing operators to move faster and engage players more meaningfully. The innovation of Positionless Marketing is one reason why Optimove is the #1 platform for iGaming player engagement.

Expanding and Establishing Locally

Since registering its local legal entity, Optimove Brasil Marketing Platform LTDA. in June 2025, Optimove has accelerated its operations in the country. The move consolidated Optimove’s presence in Brazil, streamlining local business processes, and enabling closer collaboration with operators and partners.

Today, four of the five largest iGaming operators in the region rely on Optimove to strengthen player engagement and marketing efficiency, such as Estrela Bet, Betnacional, Betano, and Bet365. The company also works with several flagship digital and entertainment brands, including NSX Group and Alfa.bet, representative names that further establish Optimove as the leading player engagement platform for iGaming operators in Brazil.

“The Brazilian market changes fast, and staying competitive means being able to adapt quickly,” said Renan Cavalcanti, Chief Marketing Officer of Estrela Bet. “Optimove has brought more precision and scale to how we engage players. The platform helps us use data in a smarter way to design campaigns that are faster to launch and more relevant to each audience. It has become an important part of how we strengthen loyalty and deliver better player experiences.”

Building Local Power to Support Clients

To meet rising demand and improve client delivery, Optimove made significant hires to bolster its Brazil team, expanding capabilities across customer success, sales, and partnerships.

New team members include:

Heloísa Bianchi , a partnerships executive with a background in marketing and growth across iGaming, betting, retail, tech, and payments industries



, a partnerships executive with a background in marketing and growth across iGaming, betting, retail, tech, and payments industries Rafael Alessi , a seasoned sales account executive, with deep knowledge in CRM systems, SaaS, and marketing operations



, a seasoned sales account executive, with deep knowledge in CRM systems, SaaS, and marketing operations Rodolfo Niro Nascimento, a customer success manager with expertise in engagement and retention in the iGaming industry

“We feel fortunate to have supported brands as a player engagement platform and solution since 2012. With the depth of our experience and based on conversations with organizations, we’re seeing both incredible potential and challenges as the Brazilian market takes off,” said Felipe Costa Nadalini, Senior Account Executive at Optimove in Brazil. “Our role is to leverage our platform and expertise to help them anticipate and navigate change, strengthen how they connect with customers, and build sustainable relationships that drive loyalty and growth.”

All Eyes on LATAM

The progress in Brazil is part of broader gains across Latin America, where Optimove continues to add clients, refine product offerings, and expand its operational footprint. The region has been a strategic priority for the company’s global efforts to deliver marketing solutions that truly scale and create long-term value.

Optimove’s Player Engagement Platform combines CRM Marketing, Gamification, Digital Personalization, and Bonus Optimization solutions in a single AI-powered suite. It empowers Brazilian and global operators to plan, launch, and measure marketing programs directly tied to retention, loyalty, and revenue growth while engaging players responsibly and at scale.

“Brazil is one of the most dynamic markets in iGaming, full of opportunity but also real complexity,” said Tomer Imber, Senior Director of Sales at Optimove. “We’re honored that leading operators trust us to help them build deeper connections with their customers. The progress we’ve made this year is a testament to Felipe and his team, and to Optimove’s overall commitment to being the Positionless Marketing platform that empowers operators to grow smarter and faster.”

About Optimove

Optimove is the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators. Positionless Marketing frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For two years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, recognized for its AI-driven decisioning, prescriptive insights, and proven ability to orchestrate thousands of personalized campaigns in real time across channels. AI-led marketing is a hallmark of Optimove’s visionary leadership.

By embedding AI directly into its platform as early as 2012, Optimove paved the way for today’s Positionless Marketing standard.Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

