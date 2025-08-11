Welspun Tubular to Invest $150 Million in New LSAW Pipe Mill in Little Rock, Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welspun Tubular LLC announced a major expansion project with an investment of $150 million to establish a new Longitudinally Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) line pipe mill and coating facility at its existing site in Little Rock, Arkansas. This expansion is expected to create 300 new jobs, significantly boosting the regional economy.

A formal announcement ceremony was held at the Arkansas State Capitol and was attended by company executives, including Welspun Corp Ltd. Managing Director and CEO Mr. Vipul Mathur, along with state officials and local community leaders.

“We began our journey in Little Rock in 2007, and over the years, our partnership with the state of Arkansas has only grown stronger. Today, we are proud to take a significant step forward with the expansion of our Little Rock facility to include a state-of-the-art LSAW line pipe mill and coating facility.” said B.K. Goenka, Chairman of Welspun World.

“This investment is not only creating new jobs—it is a commitment to the Make in America vision by strengthening domestic manufacturing and reducing reliance on imports. With this expansion, Welspun will be the only facility in the United States capable of manufacturing line pipes ranging from 6 inches to 56 inches, meeting the complete specifications required for both the oil and gas and infrastructure sectors. We are grateful to state of Arkansas for its friendly policies. The leadership of Governor Sanders has played a pivotal role in creating an environment where global companies like Welspun can invest with confidence and thrive. We look forward to continuing our journey here and contributing meaningfully to the region’s economic growth.”

“As global energy demand continues to evolve, we remain committed to driving growth and delivering value across our operations,” said Vipul Mathur, Managing Director and CEO of Welspun Corp Ltd. “This expansion will enable us to offer a comprehensive pipeline solution for our customers, addressing the increasing demand in U.S. energy infrastructure.”

“Companies around the world are all realizing the same thing: Arkansas means business. Whether their priority is low taxes, low cost of living, low cost of energy, ease of doing business, a quality workforce, or easy access to global markets, companies like Welspun are choosing the Natural State time and again,” said Governor Sanders. “It’s an honor to join Welspun Tubular for their second major expansion announcement in less than a year, and I’m thankful to their team for continuing to invest in Arkansas."

The new LSAW facility will enhance Welspun’s capability to serve diverse sectors including oil and gas, carbon capture, LNG export, and hydrogen pipelines.

The expansion underscores Welspun’s long-term commitment to the U.S. market and highlights Arkansas’ strategic role in supporting advanced manufacturing and infrastructure development through industry-friendly policies.

This is Welspun Tubular’s second major announcement in Arkansas in two consecutive years. In October 2024, the company announced plans to invest $100 million to expand and upgrade its High Frequency Induction Welded (HFIW) pipe manufacturing facility in Little Rock. This expansion, which is expected to be completed by Q1 2026, will create 175 jobs.

Welspun Tubular has operated in Arkansas for nearly two decades, establishing its manufacturing presence in at the Port of Little Rock in 2007. Since that time, Welspun has made multiple investments in its Little Rock operations, totaling over $400 million.

“Thank you to Welspun Tubular for doubling down on Little Rock and Arkansas with this $150 million investment,” said Clint O’Neal, Executive Director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “Following a significant $100 million investment in 2024, this expansion will create 300 new jobs for Arkansans. Welspun Tubular has consistently grown in Little Rock, Arkansas thanks to the industry-friendly environment, talented workforce, low costs, and the vision of our state and local leadership.”

“Welspun recognizes the extensive advantages of investing in our community by growing its manufacturing footprint at the Port of Little Rock,” said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. “We appreciate its confidence in our City through its decision to continue that investment with a new steel pipe plant that will generate 300 new jobs. Welspun’s announcement today is yet another example of Little Rock’s job growth mindset, our excellent climate for business, and our position as one of the leading economies in the South.”

“Welspun’s investment reflects a strong belief in the talent and potential of our local workforce,” said Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde. “By creating high-quality jobs and expanding manufacturing capacity, this project helps drive long-term economic growth not just for Pulaski County, but for the entire region.”

“Less than one year after announcing a $100 million expansion, Welspun is doubling down, investing another $150 million. This is a clear sign that Little Rock can meet the needs of international employers, providing road, rail, river, and runway to move products across the globe,” said Jay Chesshir, President and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber. “This investment not only creates 300 jobs, it also provides significant revenue for our City, County, and public schools.”

“In 2007, Welspun took a chance on the Port of Little Rock and located their manufacturing operation here in our community,” said Bryan Day, Executive Director of the Little Rock Port Authority. “Welspun quickly became one of the Port’s flagship partners and has continued to expand their operations. Today we are celebrating their fourth investment in our community. We are proud to have Welspun as our partner and we wish them the best of luck with this new endeavor.”

Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) is the flagship company of Welspun World, one of India's fastest-growing multinationals with a leadership position in line pipes and home solutions, along with other lines of businesses including infrastructure, pipe solutions, building materials, warehousing, retail, advanced textiles, and flooring solutions.

WCL is one of the largest manufacturers of large-diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and fifty countries by delivering key customized solutions for both onshore and offshore applications. The company also manufactures Ductile Iron (DI) Pipes, Stainless Steel Pipes, and Tubes & Bars, and TMT (Thermo-Mechanically Treated) Rebars. The company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Anjar (Gujarat), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Mandya (Karnataka) and Jhagadia (Gujarat) in India. Overseas, WCL has a manufacturing presence in Little Rock, Arkansas, USA.

WCL’s expansion entails creating a diversified product portfolio and repurposing its business to add new target segments, organically and inorganically. The company acquired Sintex-BAPL, a market leader in water tanks and other plastic products, to expand its building materials portfolio.

Website: www.welspuncorp.com | Email: corpcomm@welspun.com

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn’t happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.

The Little Rock Regional Chamber is the principal business-driven leadership organization responsible for fostering the economic growth and development of the Little Rock region to ensure that business and industry may operate profitably and enhance the earning opportunities and quality of life for every citizen. For more information, visit littlerockchamber.com.

