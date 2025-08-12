Phonak unveils Virto R Infinio: the compact rechargeable hearing aid designed for today's active lifestyle

STÄFA, Switzerland, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phonak, a global leader in hearing care solutions is excited to introduce the Virto R Infinio, its most compact rechargeable custom in-the-ear (ITE) hearing aid powered by the advanced Infinio technology. Designed for today’s active style-conscious individuals, the Virto R Infinio features a sleek, compact design that combines exceptional sound quality, seamless connectivity, and all-day comfort, fitting perfectly into a modern lifestyle.





“Users have long desired a small, discreet, and fully featured in-the-ear hearing aid. Through our innovative RightFit™ customization, the Phonak Virto R Infinio delivers what is likely the smallest rechargeable ITE, perfectly blending style and advanced functionality,” says Oliver Frank, Phonak Marketing Vice-President.

Robin Gillon, Phonak brand ambassador, shares his experience

After testing the Virto R Infinio for several weeks, Phonak brand ambassador Robin Gillon, a professional skier, passionate biker, skateboarder and plane pilot, is thrilled with his new hearing aids. “These hearing aids fit my lifestyle perfectly,” Robin shares. “Whether I’m wearing a helmet while skiing or biking, or using my headphones as a pilot, the comfort and custom fit of the Virto R Infinio make all the difference.”





Robin is particularly impressed with the sound quality and speech understanding. “The tremendous improvement in sound quality and speech understanding has truly transformed my listening experience,” he says. “I can hear conversations clearly, even in noisy environments.”

He also appreciates the sleek design of his hearing aids. “I love how they complement my overall style. They’re not just functional; they look great too!”

One of the standout features for Robin has been the impressive battery life. “I couldn’t believe how long the batteries last! Even on long days filled with phone calls and streaming music, I never have to worry about running out of power,” he adds.

Key features of the Virto R Infinio

1. RightFit™ customization

Tailored Fit: State-of-the-art customization process ensuring precise, comfortable fit.

Key Components: Acoustically optimized receiver selection: ensures the best sound quality for each user. Biometric calibration: utilizes cutting-edge methods for perfect fit. 1 Streamlined workflows: simplifies the fitting process for professionals.





2. Exceptional sound quality & speech understanding

AutoSense OS™ 7.0: Advanced operating system trained with 18x more real-world data for 24% more precise environmental detection.

SmartSpeech Technology offering better speech understanding in noise.

Built-in Motion Sensor improves better speech understanding for people on the move.

RogerDirect™: direct streaming from Roger microphones, improving speech understanding in group conversations by up to 61 percent. 2

APD 3.0: 93 percent first-fit satisfaction for instant comfort and sound quality. 3



3. Market-leading connectivity

Bluetooth® compatibility: seamless connection with any Bluetooth-enabled device.

One-Step pairing: simplified connection process for ease of use.

Redesigned myPhonak App: intuitive access to key adjustments with user-friendly language.



4. Intuitive charging made easy

Snap and charge System: Effortless drop-in charging with 360° magnetic retention.

Charging Efficiency: Fully charged in just three hours. Up to 30 hours of use in calm environments. At least 16 hours of use with eight hours of streaming.





In the United States, select availability begins August 12 with widespread availability in late August. Availability in other markets begins as of September onward.

For more information, please visit www.phonak.com/virto-infinio

About Robin Gillon

Born severely deaf, Robin “Bino” Gillon has overcome major obstacles to become one of the world’s top freestyle skiers. He started skiing at age two and began winning international competitions by 16, launching him onto the AFP World Tour and FIS World Cup, where he represented his country at the highest level. Since then, he’s ranked among Europe’s top five, the world’s top 30, and earned several international film awards as both a star and producer. As a Phonak brand ambassador, he promotes empowerment and representation.

