RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2025-08-12
Start date2025-08-13
Maturity date2025-08-20
Interest rate, %2.00
Offered volume, SEK bn661.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn612.85
Accepted volume, SEK bn612.85
Number of bids16
Percentage allotted, %100.0



