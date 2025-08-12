|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2025-08-12
|Start date
|2025-08-13
|Maturity date
|2025-08-20
|Interest rate, %
|2.00
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|661.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|612.85
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|612.85
|Number of bids
|16
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.0
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
