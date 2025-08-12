Quavo Fraud & Disputes Selected to Debut Breakthrough AI Functionality at FinovateFall 2025

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quavo, Inc. (“Quavo”), the leading disputes technology partner and trusted advisor for financial institutions, will unveil enhanced AI capabilities for its flagship dispute management platform, QFD®, live at FinovateFall in New York City. Building on over six years of delivering AI-driven fraud investigations, these advancements continue to refine and elevate the way financial institutions resolve disputes.

Designed exclusively for financial institutions, Quavo’s award-winning, AI-powered platform streamlines the entire dispute lifecycle with intelligent automation trained on over 20 million real-world cases. Today, QFD powers dispute operations for more than 50 issuers and processors representing 500+ financial brands, and enables institutions to reduce manual effort, accelerate resolution times, and deliver consistently superior accountholder experiences.

The latest release introduces Advanced Intake Deflection and Investigation AI, enabling institutions to make strategic, high-impact decisions in the first 48 hours of a claim, the critical window that determines whether issuers can effectively combat the growing tide of friendly fraud or fall victim to costly disputes that spiral out of control. For institutions that prioritize protecting their bottom line and accountholder relationships, speed and precision during this time aren't just advantageous; they're essential.

Key capabilities include:

Reduce Invalid Disputes: Automatically detects refunds and retrieves order details to block unnecessary claims.

Automatically detects refunds and retrieves order details to block unnecessary claims. Dynamic AI Questionnaire: Adapts in real time to accountholder responses, gathering only what’s essential to resolve the case.

Adapts in real time to accountholder responses, gathering only what’s essential to resolve the case. Prevent Friendly Fraud: Flags repeat disputes with the same merchant to identify potential claim abuse early.

Flags repeat disputes with the same merchant to identify potential claim abuse early. AI-Guided Fraud Investigations: Leverages insights from 20M+ disputes to walk users through critical investigation steps.

Leverages insights from 20M+ disputes to walk users through critical investigation steps. Fraud Scoring System: An 18-point model, co-developed with 8 issuers, to assess and confirm friendly fraud.





“The first two days after a fraud claim is submitted are make-or-break for issuers,” said David Chmielewski, CPO and Co-Founder at Quavo. “QFD’s proven AI features give financial institutions the speed, accuracy, and intelligence they need to stop friendly fraud in its tracks, without sacrificing the accountholder relationship.”

Quavo’s competitive advantage lies in its mature AI models built on millions of disputes processed over years in live production. QFD is designed to meet institutions where they are today, with configurable tools that solve immediate pain points and align to organizational goals, but it is also equipped to seamlessly scale with them as needs evolve.

FinovateFall attendees can experience the QFD capabilities firsthand during Quavo’s live demo, showcasing how cutting-edge AI is redefining dispute management for a rapidly changing financial landscape.

About Quavo, Inc.

Quavo is a leading technology partner and strategic advisor, helping financial institutions (FIs) build trust-driven customer relationships through faster, more transparent dispute resolutions. Our mission is to restore financial trust by simplifying fraud and disputes. Quavo's award-winning technology automates the entire dispute lifecycle, from intake to resolution. FIs can pair this end-to-end solution with our expert-led back-office investigation team in one turnkey managed service. Scalable for institutions of all sizes, Quavo’s solutions reduce losses, ensure compliance, and enhance customer loyalty. Learn more at www.quavo.com.

Quavo Media Contact:



Julia Lum

PR & Events Manager

Julia.Lum@quavo.com