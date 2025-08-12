Copyleaks Ranks No.153 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Copyleaks is No. 153 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Intuit, Dell, and Oracle.

“AI adoption is accelerating across every industry, transforming how we work, learn, and create,” said Alon Yamin, CEO and co-founder of Copyleaks. “With this rapid growth comes a critical need for solutions that ensure AI is used responsibly. At Copyleaks, we are proud to provide technology that empowers organizations to monitor and manage AI-generated content, protect intellectual property, preserve academic integrity, and uphold ethical standards.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,507 percent, and those companies added 52,805 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm – they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

About Copyleaks

Copyleaks is a leading AI text analysis platform empowering businesses and educational institutions to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of genAI confidently. With an award-winning suite of AI-powered tools trusted by millions, Copyleaks ensures AI governance, empowers responsible AI adoption, safeguards IP, and maintains academic integrity with comprehensive AI and plagiarism detection.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.