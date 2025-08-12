Electronic Filtration Market to Hit USD 8.69 Billion by 2032, Driven by Surge in Cleanroom Standards, Semiconductor Expansion, and Sustainability Initiatives – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Filtration Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Electronic Filtration Market was valued at USD 4.60 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.69 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.29% from 2025 to 2032.

Steadily increasing demand for micro-environment cleaning in cleanrooms, as a substantial number of international laws governing the regulation of airborne particles, so is essentially driving revenue growth. In addition, the surge in hyperscale data centers and high-performance computing facilities is generating demand for exact air and liquid filtration devices that can protect vital electronics parts. Furthermore, the chip and printed circuit board in fact, increasingly tiny miniature, production process defect defect-tolerant than ever, thus promotes high filtration technology more urgently.





The U.S. is the dominant country in North America’s electronic filtration market, with a market size of USD 871.06 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1703.38 million by 2032.

The dominance is rooted in its strength in semiconductor fabrication, defense electronics, and advanced computing infrastructure. Advanced Electronic Filtration Solutions for Major Chip Foundries, Aerospace Electronics Producers, and OEMs to Comply with Cleanroom ISO Standards and Save Downtime due to Contamination Further, the substantial expansion of data centers in the country for AI workloads, 5G infrastructure and cloud adoption is creating demand for precision filtration systems to extend AGPs protection upstream into HVAC and cooling water circuits.

Electronic Filtration Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 4.60 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 8.69 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.29 % From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

In 2024, air filters were the dominant electronic filtering market with 42.5% efficiency and continued to play an important role in the cleanroom keeping semiconductor fabs and electronicsassembly facilities away from contaminants. By so doing, they efficiently take dust, fibers and submicron pollutants out of the air flow that carry out harmful properties to sensitive electrical components performance and against reliability. Because chips and printed circuit boards are becoming smaller and most sensitive to particulate contamination, the need for high-efficiency air filtration is higher than ever.

By Filter Materials

In 2024, the most prominent product type used for electronic filtration was glass fiber which contributed to over 26.4% market share due its excellent effectiveness of filtration, thermal stability and resistance against chemicals making it suitable for use in high-performance electronics manufacturing environment. Glass fiber media is employed extensively in HEPA and ULPA filters, providing excellent collection of submicron particles at low pressure drop levels to assure clean room supply air cleanliness as well as energy savings.

By Application

In 2024, cleanroom environments held a significant share in the electronic filtration market at 35.9%, as it is used in polluting industries where even micro particles can lead to impact on the quality and yield of products. High-performance filtration systems are the backbone of cleanrooms designed to comply with ISO Class 1–6 air purity standards in applications such as semiconductor fabrication, advanced display manufacturing, aerospace electronics, and medical device production.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific accounted for a market share of 38.6% in 2024 and remains the leader in global semiconductor and electronics manufacturing hubs with China, Taiwan, South Korea, and JapanDataSet Compute. Decrypt Decryption Blog The panel-level packaging equipment and material markets in South Korea, Taiwan, and China have grown substantially over the past several years due to the global need for consumer electronics, EV batteries, and other advanced displays. Initiatives such as semiconductor investment plans in South Korea and the “Made in China 2025” initiative by the government of China are also increasing the installation for high-quality filtration systems. In addition, increasing use of industrial IoT devices and high-capacity memory chips in the region is opening new avenues for technology-specific electronic filtration solutions.

Recent Developments

April 2025 – Parker Hannifin Corporation launched its next-generation nanofiber HEPA filter line, offering 20% lower pressure drop for cleanroom applications in semiconductor fabs.

– Parker Hannifin Corporation launched its next-generation nanofiber HEPA filter line, offering 20% lower pressure drop for cleanroom applications in semiconductor fabs. December 2024 – Camfil AB announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Taoyuan, Taiwan, to meet the rising demand for ULPA filters from the electronics and data center sectors.

Unique Selling Propositions (USPs) of the Electronic Filtration Market

Critical to Semiconductor Yield– Removal of micro-contaminants for defect-free wafer production and increased fab profitability.

Removal of micro-contaminants for defect-free wafer production and increased fab profitability. Superior standards (ISO Class 1 to Class 6) compliant cleanroom air quality for electronics manufacturing

(ISO Class 1 to Class 6) compliant cleanroom air quality for electronics manufacturing Application Range – Works for semiconductors, data centres, aerospace electronics, medical devices and high-precision optics.

– Works for semiconductors, data centres, aerospace electronics, medical devices and high-precision optics. Advanced Media Technology: Nanofiber, PTFE and activated carbon layers for high filtration efficiencies.

Nanofiber, PTFE and activated carbon layers for high filtration efficiencies. Energy-Conscious Designs – Low pressure drop means less air resistance and reduced HVAC energy use without affecting performance.

Low pressure drop means less air resistance and reduced HVAC energy use without affecting performance. Scalable for Hyperscale Facilities — Enables rapid deployment in large data centers and multi-line manufacturing plants.

Enables rapid deployment in large data centers and multi-line manufacturing plants. Resistant to Corrosion & Moisture – Filters are coated with special substances that keep filters resilient in places full of chemicals, dust.

