American Oncology Network Reports Strong Growth and Record Milestones in 2025

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the fastest-growing networks of community-based oncology practices in the United States, today announced the achievement of multiple key milestones. Fueled by new and expanding partnerships, groundbreaking treatment innovations, and a steadfast commitment to patient-centered care, AON continues to advance its mission of delivering world-class oncology care to more communities across the country.





With annual revenue surpassing $2 billion for the 12 months ended June 30, 2025, AON continues to demonstrate strong momentum. This revenue represents >40% growth over the 12 months ended June 30, 2024 and is driven by both organic expansion and the addition of numerous practices and providers in new markets. The network now includes more than 300 oncology and hematology providers across 20 states, offering expanded access to advanced treatments and diagnostics.

Looking ahead, AON is inviting new partners to join its growing national network, where they can preserve clinical autonomy and focus on patients while growing revenue with access to best-in-class support infrastructure including an in-house specialty pharmacy, revenue cycle management, prior authorization, innovative data and technology, and more. AON partner practices average a greater than 30% increase in sustainable income after joining. AON maintains a robust pipeline of practices interested in benefitting from AON’s unique value proposition.

“AON’s growth and momentum reflects the strength of our model and the commitment of our partner practices to transform how cancer care is delivered in communities across the country,” said Todd Schonherz, chief executive officer of AON. “We’re not just growing—we’re delivering measurable improvements in patient access, experience and outcomes.”

2025 YTD Growth and Innovation Highlights

Launch of Groundbreaking Immunotherapies

More than 40 AON-affiliated clinics began offering bispecific T-cell engager (BiTE) therapies, expanding access to advanced immunotherapy in community settings.

Radiology and Radioligand Therapy Expansion

AON broadened access to cutting-edge radioligand therapies (RLT), offering targeted treatments for certain metastatic and rare cancers.

Increased Lab Efficiency Through Cloud-Based Systems

AON launched a cloud-based laboratory information system to streamline the integration of complex pathology reports, improving efficiency across its pathology and oncology labs.

Clinical Trial Innovation with AI-Empowered Data Technology for Patient Matching

To enhance access to clinical trials, AON co-created MiBA, a leader in AI-enabled trial matching and patient navigation. The collaboration supports faster, more precise identification and recruitment for oncology clinical trials.

To enhance access to clinical trials, AON co-created MiBA, a leader in AI-enabled trial matching and patient navigation. The collaboration supports faster, more precise identification and recruitment for oncology clinical trials. Value-Based Care Leadership

AON had several advancements in value-based care: Achieved nearly $6 million in cost savings for CMS from the CMS Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM) and partnered with a large multi-state commercial value-based care organization, which led to $2.7 million in cumulative savings. Launched self-funded employer contracting consisting of 1 million covered lives, aligned with value-based benefit design principles. Implemented a social risk navigation platform, leading to a 39% improvement in social risk factors contributing to improved health outcomes.



AON had several advancements in value-based care:

CAP Laboratory Reaccreditation

AON’s central laboratory in Fort Myers, Florida, earned reaccreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP), following a rigorous on-site inspection.

A Vision for the Remainder of 2025

AON is positioned to amplify its national impact by advancing clinical innovation, strengthening partnerships and supporting the long-term sustainability of community oncology. Practices that join AON gain access to a robust suite of services and tools that help them grow while delivering exceptional care.

“We remain committed to ensuring that every patient receives personalized, high-quality care while reducing costs and improving outcomes,” said Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers, chief medical officer of AON. “We’re proud to welcome new providers who share our vision and dedication to advancing care in the communities where patients live.”

For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com .

Financial Disclosure Advisory

This press release contains certain financial results for the twelve month period ended June 30, 2025. The financial results have not been audited or reviewed by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm. Accordingly, the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm does not express an opinion with respect thereto, and you should not place undue reliance on such financial results. This press release also contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding anticipated growth, future treatment offerings, physician recruitment, and potential financial outcomes. These statements are based on current expectations and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. AON assumes no obligation to update or revise any such statements unless required by law.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 300 providers practicing across 20 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81dce631-359c-4260-bd21-ef215507f62d