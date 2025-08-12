electroCore Names Kelly Benning, Accomplished Healthcare Executive, as SVP of Truvaga

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that Kelly Benning has been hired as the Senior Vice President of Truvaga, effective July 21, 2025.

Ms. Benning, who brings almost three decades of leadership experience across digital health, AI-enabled technologies, and consumer wellness, will lead electroCore’s consumer wellness division.





Kelly Benning, electroCore's Senior Vice President of Truvaga

“As an ever-increasing number of people are beginning to be more aware of the link between their lifestyle choices and well-being, wellness has evolved from a niche trend to a fundamental part of the daily lives of many, shifting the focus of the wellness market to a more personalized, consumer-centric dynamic,” said Ms. Benning. “It’s important that we meet the demand for consumer-led, lifestyle-based solutions by continuing to innovate and refine our technology, and empowering people to confidently take control of their own well-being. My focus will be on emphasizing electroCore’s commitment to research-based, trustworthy health solutions. I plan to use strategic partnerships to provide more accessibility to those looking to purchase our consumer devices. We’re not just growing a brand; we’re building a movement centered around approachable, personal, and science-backed wellness solutions.”

Ms. Benning has successfully brought pioneering digital health products to market, including the first and only FDA-cleared watch to monitor blood pressure, delivering breakthrough solutions and expertly navigating the commercialization process. Her interest in AI and machine-learning has led her to drive continual innovation and consistent market adoption of technology at the intersection of healthcare, data, and consumer experience.

Throughout her career, Ms. Benning has worked with a multitude of consumer retailers, payors, providers, and healthcare enterprises to bring clinically impactful and commercially successful products to market. She currently serves as Senior Vice President of Truvaga, electroCore’s digital wellness platform, where she leads strategy, operations, and growth. Prior to joining electroCore, Ms. Benning held executive leadership roles including President at LiveMetric, Vice President of Sales at IBM Watson Health, and senior roles at CipherHealth, Savonix, Healthgrades, and National Jewish Health. Ms. Benning holds a Bachelor of Arts in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from the University of Colorado Boulder.

“Bringing a proven and accomplished executive like Kelly to electroCore is the first of several benefits from our accelerating investment to support electroCore’s growth,” commented Dan Goldberger, CEO of electroCore. “I am confident that Kelly has the right skills to expand our direct-to-consumer strategy.”

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the Company commercializes its Truvaga™ products, handheld, and personal use nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies, to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated contributions of a newly appointed executive, the Company’s future business strategies, growth opportunities, prospects, product development, and market expansion, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as “anticipates,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” and other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to use strategic partnerships to provide more accessibility to those looking to purchase our consumer devices, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize its products, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, inflation and currency fluctuations, and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall economic and market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd0a2b17-cb17-4c9c-bbed-22f1bca42304